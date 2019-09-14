Weather Forecast Discussion

A few showers or a t-storm tonight followed by a brighter and warmer Sunday

Very warm Monday then seasonable rest of the week

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 05:19 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:19 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm; areas of fog late. Low: 62

SUNDAY: Some clouds, fog, and even a spotty shower south and east early, then becoming sunny, warmer, and less humid. High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Saturday featured plenty of clouds similar to Friday, we saw a slightly warmer and more humid day compared to Friday thanks to a southerly wind flow ahead of a cold front moving in from our west. After high temperatures Friday struggled to even get above 70 degrees in many spots, Saturday featured highs in the low to mid 70s for most with a few upper 70s to the south but only 60s across the Poconos. The air felt a bit more sticky late in the afternoon. The aforementioned cold front moving in from our west also sparked some showers and perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder, but this activity was just your general garden variety in nature.

We will continue to track the potential for a few showers or a t-storm this evening through the overnight as the aforementioned cold front slowly crosses the region. No organized strong or severe storms are expected, but a couple isolated cells may contain downpours. Once we get into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, any shower and t-storm activity that remains will likely be confined to far southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Besides the shower and t-storm chance, we can expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with some areas of fog developing late, certainly where some rain occurred. With plenty of clouds in place overnight along with high humidity, low temperatures will only drop into the low and mid 60s.

The aforementioned cold front will slide offshore by early Sunday morning allowing high pressure to our west to build back in. Some patchy fog will be possible early on Sunday, and some lingering clouds and perhaps even a shower will also be possible early, mainly near and south and east of Interstate 95. Overall however, Sunday will turn out mostly sunny with lower humidity, but warmer afternoon high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

High temperatures Monday will inch up just a few more degrees leading to more widespread highs in the mid 80s. It will also turn just a tad more humid compared to Sunday, and we expect just a little more cloud cover, but still some decent sunny periods. An area of low pressure tracking in from the Great Lakes bringing with it a weak front may spark a PM shower or t-storm, but by-in-large many of us will have a dry Monday. Thereafter, a big bubble of high pressure builds down from eastern Canada into New England and the Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week. Tuesday through Thursday should feature plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s thanks to northeast breezes off the Atlantic Ocean. Friday features partly sunny skies along with high temperatures just a tad warmer nearing 80 degrees thanks to a southwest wind. Tropical Storm or Hurricane Humberto well off the East Coast may lead to some rough surf at the beaches, but that activity shouldn't have any big impacts on our weather.

Speaking of Humberto, while development will be slow, it is forecast to take a track similar to Dorian through the northwestern Bahamas and then towards, but remain well off, the Florida East Coast. While this storm will not be nearly as strong as Dorian was on this path, the rainy and breezy weather will hamper cleanup efforts in areas hit hardest by Dorian, and tropical storm warnings are posted for the northwestern Bahamas. This system could become a hurricane eventually, but is currently forecast to stay off the East Coast and eventually head out to sea. It may get close to Bermuda with time so that will be something to watch down the road. Of course, forecasts can always change so this feature will continue to be monitored over the coming week.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:19 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

08:23 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 90%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 76°F 62°F
Average 75°F 53°F
Record 92°F September 14, 1915 35°F September 14, 1911

