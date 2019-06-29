A few strong storms possible this evening then quiet, but muggy, overnight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and remaining muggy with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 67 SUNDAY: Breezy with sunshine and some clouds and not as hot with lowering humidity; a stray shower or t-storm possible, especially north. High: 83 SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 58

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR LEBANON, LANCASTER, BERKS, CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING

Saturday was one more hot day with several again reaching the 90 degree mark also making it three days in a row for several of these locations to reach 90 degrees, and hence, the first official heat wave of the season. Humidity also was more noticeable today compared to the last few days as dew points made their way well into the 60s and even around 70 degrees in a few spots. This first heat wave will be short lived however as we're tracking a cold front moving through that will bring a brief period of relief from the heat and humidity Sunday into the start of next week.

As mentioned above, we are tracking a cold front, which has been moving from north to south across the region throughout our Saturday, clashing with the hot and humid air mass. This has sparked scattered showers and t-storms, a few of which have produced tree damage and large hail, and we'll continue to allow for the possibility of more severe t-storms as we move through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area highlighted under a "slight" risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5. Heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flooding is also another concern. Not everyone will see severe weather, but if you're going to be outside, it's a good idea to have a source on hand to receive important weather alerts, and have a backup plan in place to seek shelter should storms move into your area. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors...you're close enough to be struck by lightning.

Showers and t-storms should be done with by midnight and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight as the aforementioned cold front pushes off to our south. The more comfortable air coming behind the cold front will take its time moving in, so we can expect one more mild and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Sunday will get off to a muggy start, but a northwest breeze will gust up to 20 miles-per-hour as we move through the day, and this breeze will usher in a much more comfortable air mass by the afternoon with dew points dropping back into the 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will also fall back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. While most of us should be dry Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, upper level energy over New England and Upstate New York swinging down through the region may spark an isolated shower and rumble of thunder, mainly from the late morning through early afternoon, and also primarily across the Poconos or northern New Jersey. Something isolated may possibly sneak as far south as the Lehigh Valley as well.

High pressure will return for Monday leading to dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and lighter winds. It will be a rather warm day with afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the mid to a few upper 80s, but humidity values will be comfortable as dew points stay in the 50s. Look for dew points and humidity to climb back up Monday night as a warm front moves through from the west. This may spark a shower or t-storm overnight Monday. That shower and t-storm chance will stay with us Tuesday as a cold front then tracks in from our north and west. The front may clear the area by afternoon, so that chance for a shower or t-storm Tuesday may be greatest in the morning. Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies otherwise with very warm afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s along with moderate humidity.

A brief bubble of high pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a mainly dry day along with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Very late in the day Wednesday and at night, a warm front will move through from our west possibly sparking a hit-or-miss shower or t-storm. This hit-or-miss shower and t-storm chance will remain with us through the 4th of July holiday and end of the week, but no widespread rain or severe weather looks likely at this point. The region will also remain under the influence of a seasonably hot and sticky air mass for the 4th of July holiday and end of the week with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!