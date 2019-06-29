A hot and more humid Saturday with scattered thunderstorms developing

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a spotty shower or thunderstorm early. Low: 70



SATURDAY: Hot and humid with times of clouds and sunshine; a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening. High: 91



SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and remaining muggy with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 66



NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

We're now officially one week into summer, and it has certainly felt like it over the past few days with increasing heat and humidity. The 90-degree high temperatures continue to become more widespread, with Allentown and Trenton seeing the first 90-degree day of the season on Thursday now joined by Reading today. Humidity levels also inched up for most of us on Friday, which added to the discomfort and which also added some fuel for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms that are gradually diminishing this evening. Not everyone saw a thunderstorm, but some storms produced damaging wind gusts, up to 1 to 3 inches of rain, and even some small hail. Areas from Carbon County southeast into the Lehigh Valley and eastern Berks County were hardest hit as a line of storms organized late in the afternoon. That line eventually made it into the Delaware Valley, with a few more severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings along the way. Now that the storms are just about gone, it will be a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy summer night with lows not too far from 70 degrees, which means air conditioning will be helpful for a good night's sleep given the warmth and humidity.

The second weekend of summer won't be as sunny, warm, dry, and comfortable as the first one was last weekend. That being said, it won't be all bad either and in fact should be mostly but not entirely dry. Saturday will be the hotter and stickier weekend day, and should be the most humid day of this opening volley of heat and humidity to start the summer season. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day with highs again making it to around or just above 90 degrees. For some, that will make the third straight 90-degree day and therefore the first heatwave of the summer but it should be the last one for a few days as some relief arrives on Sunday.

That relief will come courtesy of a cold front, which drops south across the area later Saturday into Saturday night. As it slices into the hot and humid air, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop and drop from north to south across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. There is a slight risk for some severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours, but not everyone will see a thunderstorm or some severe weather. Just be aware that the potential is there, and mind your scheduled outdoor events accordingly. Remember that most of the day will be dry, but a few strong storms are possible later in the day or early in the evening, probably more widespread than what we saw late Friday afternoon and evening.

As that cold front drops to our south later in the weekend, the partly sunny skies will return but the high heat and oppressive humidity will not. Northwest winds will usher in a more comfortable air mass to start the new week with highs easing back into the more seasonable low to mid 80s with increasing sunshine into Monday. A disturbance mostly to our north and east over New York and New England on Sunday could generate a pop-up shower or two through midday Sunday in northeastern Pennsylvania or northern New Jersey, but most of us remain dry to wrap up the weekend and the month of June.

After a sunny and comfortably warm day on Monday, the warmth and humidity generally and gradually build back later next week as first week of July unfolds. It doesn't look like anything excessive in terms of heat or humidity, just some seasonably hot and sticky weather with highs around 90 degrees much of the week, with perhaps a one-day reprieve from the humidity on Wednesday. In typical summer-time fashion, a shower or thunderstorm is possible each day starting Tuesday, but no widespread rain or severe weather looks likely, at least not at this point. The Fourth of July last year brought widespread thunderstorms and some localized flooding to parts of the area. This year, it doesn't look as wet or stormy with just a few pop-up thunderstorms, or at least let's hope that rings true and our holiday plans are drier this year.

Have a good night and a great weekend!