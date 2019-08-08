A lingering shower or storm tonight then a few more late Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a lingering shower or thunderstorm then some patchy fog late. Low: 67 THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, and moderately humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High: 87 THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early, then clearing and becoming more comfortable. Low: 64

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Hazy sunshine this morning into early this afternoon allowed temperatures to spike into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon, and that heat coupled with plenty of humidity and an approaching cold front fueled some strong and gusty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. 1 to 3 inches of rain fell where the storms were heaviest and persisted the longest, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor where up to 4 inches of rain fell in a few spots, leading to some flash flooding. Some storms produced damaging wind gusts and hail as well, with some damage reports in the Lehigh Valley and into northwestern New Jersey. However, it was the Delaware Valley and again along the I-95 corridor into New Jersey that were hardest hit late Wednesday.

While the squall line has weakened and swept off the coast as of mid-evening, there is still some lingering rain in New Jersey and a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm across Pennsylvania west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Any leftover shower or thunderstorm threat should gradually fizzle overnight under mostly cloudy skies, with some partial clearing possible towards dawn. The clearing may in turn cause some patchy fog to develop in areas that saw some rain during the day, with a muggy overnight low in the upper 60s for most. Thursday looks mostly dry and quieter, but not entirely so as another cold front approaches from the west late in the day. This front will produce a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Thursday or early Thursday night, but any showers or storms will be less intense and much spottier when compared to Wednesday's widespread coverage. Highs will again climb well into the 80s, with a moderately humid air mass persisting for one final day.

Our next front may be lacking in storminess ahead of it, but what will not be lacking is the abundant sunny, dry, and comfortable weather that follows in its wake. Friday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies as humidity levels lower and the comfier air becomes established. Then high pressure will continue to build in through the weekend and control our weather, providing plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. As an added bonus, the nights look cooler and comfier too, leading to some great early August sleeping weather each and every weekend night. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. However, the moon is not in a cooperative mood, as a nearly full moon will provide plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

Have a great night and get ready for a nice shot of comfort later this week!