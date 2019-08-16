A mainly dry weekend ahead, even though a shower or t-storm remain in the forecast

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and sticky with a shower or t-storm in spots; patchy fog late. Low: 69 SATURDAY: Clouds, areas of fog breaking for some sun, quite warm and humid; a shower or t-storm possible. High: 88 SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy with patchy clouds and a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early. Low: 70

Another day and another very similar scenario played out on Friday with cloudier skies in the morning before some sunshine popped out during the afternoon, stray showers around but it was mostly dry across the region, temperatures once again peaking the low and middle 80s, and relatively humid conditions with dew points in the upper 60s.

An upper-level disturbance associated with a surface trough will lift northeast through Pennsylvania and into New England overnight and into Saturday. As a result, we will continue to see a few stray showers with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm through Saturday afternoon. As this trough proceeds to the north Saturday afternoon, look for the cloudier skies and fog that develop overnight and stick around into Saturday morning to break up for more sunshine and the shower and thunderstorm activity to gradually taper off.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be up over this stretch with lows tonight bottoming out near 70 degrees and daytime highs on Saturday reaching into the middle and upper 80s, roughly 5 degrees above the middle of August standards. Meanwhile, dew points will be hanging out in the upper 60s and at times low 70s causing the stretch of hair days to linger on.

By Sunday that trough will have moved on, but alas another will be approaching for the Great Lakes during the day presenting the chance for a stray afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm. Once again these are not plan altering showers and thunderstorms, more of a nuisance that may not have any impact on your weekend plans but will have you monitoring the radar much like the last few days.

All the while high pressure to our south will begin to nose its way into the area as it's sliding off the East Coast. What this means for us is a Bermuda High setup will establish itself by the end of the weekend and stick around for the start of the workweek. Therefore, the area is looking as highs near 90 degrees Sunday, Monday and again on Tuesday. On top of the sweltering heat, dew point temperatures will be hanging out around 70 degrees pushing the heat indexes to around 100 degrees at times. This means you'll need to take it a little easier during the peak heating hours of the late afternoon and early evening, make sure you stay well hydrated and as often as possible give yourself a break from the direct sunlight.

Otherwise, Monday and Tuesday will once again be mainly dry days but in this pattern, an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Have a great weekend!