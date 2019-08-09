A mostly sunny, mostly dry, and comfortably warm weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Turning out clear and more comfortable. High: 58 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy but very nice. An isolated shower or t-storm north. High: 82 SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with some patchy fog late. Low: 56

For most of us on Friday, it was a partly to mostly sunny day with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably lower humidity levels. But there were a few notable exceptions to the dry rule, as a few stray showers and even a thunderstorm popped up this afternoon in one or two spots, even as the more comfortable and stable air was becoming established behind last night's cold front. Most notably was a renegade strong thunderstorm that developed along and just south of Interstate 78 as it slid east through eastern Berks County and then the southern Lehigh Valley before weakening after it crossed through Upper Bucks County and into New Jersey. Heavy rain, lightning, and a few strong wind gusts were the result as this lone storm rumbled through during the early afternoon, while everyone else enjoyed the more comfortable sunshine that will serve as an appetizer to the weekend main course that's on the way. If all goes according to plan and there are no more renegade storms, then this weekend should be one of the nicest looking and feeling weekends we've had recently, straight from sunrise Saturday through sunset Sunday with a nighttime meteor shower as an added bonus.

Outside of a stray thundershower through late this afternoon, expect skies to turn out clear and comfortably cool as overnight lows drop into the upper 50s for most and kicks off three straight nights of nice early August sleeping weather. It's a chance to give those air conditioners a break and open up those windows, and let Mother Nature instead of your local electric company cool your home for you for a few nights. Saturday night will be a few degrees cooler still, likely into the mid 50s, under clear skies and light winds. Perhaps a little late night fog may develop, but shouldn't hamper your earlier efforts to view the peak of the annual Perseids meteor shower. While clear skies will provide ideal viewing throughout the weekend nights, an almost full moon will provide some natural light pollution that may muddle your meteor scouting efforts just a bit.

What about the weekend days? Well, as high pressure builds in on Saturday and crests overhead early Sunday, expect abundant sunshine both days with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds on Saturday. There will still be a bit of a west to northwest breeze on Saturday as that high is still building in, with lighter winds on Sunday with the center of that high nearby. Temperature-wise, it will be seasonably and comfortably warm with highs each afternoon in the low 80s, which will feel great given the refreshingly low humidity levels. What can go wrong? Not much from the looks of it, but there is just the slightest chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm points north towards the Poconos but more likely even farther north towards Upstate New York. There will also be a little fog to burn off Sunday morning, but that should lift fairly quickly.

After our sun-tastic weekend, the humidity will gradually rise early next week, and so too will our rain chances. Monday looks mostly dry before a stronger disturbance rides along a front in our direction for Tuesday, making it the best chance for rain next week. While not a washout, expect some showers and thunderstorms from time to time on a stickier and stormier Tuesday. A few showers and storms may linger into Wednesday, before drier, pleasant, and less humid weather may return for an encore later next week with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.

Have a good night and a great weekend!