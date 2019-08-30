A nice start to the holiday weekend but turning unsettled later Sunday into Labor Day

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Pleasant with sunshine mixing with clouds. High: 81 SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 59

After a somewhat cool start to this past week with a taste of early Fall in the air, we ended the week on a more summery note. While Friday started off quite cool in the morning with low temperatures well down into the 50s, once the sun came up temperatures warmed quickly. We saw afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 80s. It was a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with just a little uptick in the humidity during the afternoon courtesy of a southwesterly wind. A weak cold front has been dropping in from the north and west, but there has hardly been any rain or storms occurring along this front. While a stray shower can't entirely be ruled out early on this evening, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, most should be dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low 60s. The cold front we're tracking coming in from our north and west will move offshore and south into Virginia overnight allowing any sort of mugginess from earlier in the evening to be replaced by more comfortable air.

Saturday continues to look to be the best weather day over the course of the holiday weekend and Labor Day. With high pressure moving from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York Saturday, we'll see an entirely dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and very comfortable humidity values courtesy of a north breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will be pleasant too topping out around 80 degrees. Things change on Sunday as high pressure moves offshore from northern New England losing control of our weather. A stalled front to our south will provide a train track for a wave of low pressure to move along as we progress through Sunday. The combination of this low pressure system and an upper level trough moving in from the west will turn skies mostly cloudy with a few showers or a t-storm possible, mainly during the PM hours Sunday. High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the upper 70s. The aforementioned upper level trough will remain in place for Labor Day Monday as will the aforementioned stalled front to our south. Ripples of energy will continue to ride along that boundary, so we can expect considerable cloudiness Monday with continued opportunities for showers and a t-storm, really at any time during the day. Humidity will also be more noticeable Monday with afternoon high temperatures topping out around 80 degrees.

We turn dry and sunnier for Tuesday as the upper level trough from the holiday period moves away, the stalled front to our south dies out, and high pressure builds back in from the west. Humidity drops back to more comfortable levels, but afternoon high temperatures do spike back up into the mid 80s. Humidity goes right back up Wednesday out ahead of a cold front moving in from our north and west. We'll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures once again reaching the mid 80s, and a few showers and a t-storm will also be possible as the aforementioned cold front moves through.

Behind Wednesday's cold front, high temperatures drop back into the 70s for Thursday and Friday with a drop in humidity as well thanks to an area of high pressure moving from the Great Lakes into northern New England through the period. At this point it appears we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the latter half of the week with mainly dry conditions and just the slightest chance for a shower or t-storm, probably mostly to the south and east of the Lehigh Valley, where one ends up closer to the remnants of Wednesday's front. By the very end of the week into the start of next weekend however, there will be question marks surrounding what happens with Dorian that.

Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic east of the Bahamas and north of Puerto Rico. Dorian is now a Category 3 major hurricane and further strengthening is expected as the storm tracks northwest and then eventually west towards the northern Bahamas and Florida and the southeast coast of the United States. While the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Dorian making landfall on the central portion of the east coast of Florida sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, there are still some forecast models that slow the storm down offshore from Florida and then actually turn it northward bringing greater impacts to portions of the Carolinas. All options are certainly on the table, and hurricane forecasting is always challenging and subject to changes. The bottom line is that all interests from Florida to the Carolinas should stay on guard.