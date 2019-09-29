A return to more seasonable temperatures Monday, but also more cloud cover

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with a stray shower or patchy drizzle west. High: 71 MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower north. Low: 58

Our first weekend of fall ended on a high note weather-wise after we experienced some late showers and t-storms Saturday along with very warm and humid conditions. A cold front moved through Saturday night and pushed off to our south and east for Sunday allowing high pressure to nose in from eastern Canada. Thanks to a northeasterly wind flow from that high pressure system, we saw a very dry and comfortable air mass settle in with afternoon high temperatures Sunday reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. While early Sunday morning did feature some patchy fog and low clouds in a few spots, overall, it was a mostly sunny day.

A warm front out across the Midwest will send some increasing high clouds into our direction as we work into the nighttime. It will be a dry night however with much cooler overnight low temperatures compared to Saturday night dropping back into the mid 50s. High pressure will move across New England Monday giving us more of an easterly onshore wind flow. At the same time, the aforementioned warm front across the Midwest will slowly advance eastward sending more clouds in our direction. A few showers will also develop ahead of this front, mainly across western and central Pennsylvania, but a few of these may be able to sneak into areas west of the Northeast Extension of the PA Turnpike. By-in-large though, Monday will be a dry day, but thanks to more clouds, and the easterly onshore wind flow, we can expect a much cooler day with afternoon high temperatures only expected to reach the 70-degree mark or just above it.

As the aforementioned warm front to our west moves northeastward through the area overnight Monday, a stray shower will be possible, mainly well north of the Lehigh Valley however. We will then be back in a warm sector Tuesday with a warm front well to our north, and high pressure offshore east of New England. Cloudy skies to start Tuesday will give way to afternoon sunshine, and with our wind direction changing back to the south and southwest, we'll see more noticeable humidity by the afternoon along with warm high temperatures back in the low 80s. Warm and humid air will continue to filter into the area for Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures are expected to flirt with the 90-degree mark in several locations. The last time many locations hit 90 degrees in October was in 2007. While much of Wednesday should be dry, a cold front dropping in from the north very late may spark a shower or t-storm, primarily north of the Lehigh Valley however.

The cold front that drops in from the north late Wednesday will push further south across the region for Thursday leading to a fairly cloudy day with a greater chance for some rain, perhaps a t-storm, and certainly much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Thursday may struggle to even get above 70 degrees in some spots. A wave of low pressure will move along the aforementioned front overnight Thursday into Friday morning keeping showers in the forecast. This wave of low pressure is then expected to head out to sea by Friday afternoon making for a dry second half of the day with a little bit of sunshine returning. High temperatures Friday are expected to remain cool in the mid to upper 60s with a brisk breeze.

Those of you looking for cool and crisp fall weather will certainly be in luck next weekend. All indications are there that we'll experience the coolest air mass of the season so far as a strong area of high pressure originating over Canada builds down into the region. Not only will the high bring us a dry weekend with a fair amount of sunshine, it will also lead to high temperatures only in the low to mid 60s Saturday, and mid to upper 60s Sunday, with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. 30s will likely be seen for lows across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, certainly overnight Saturday, with some patchy frost also possible in these areas.

Have a great and safe evening and new week ahead!