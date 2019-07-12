BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

A seasonably warm and fairly comfortable weekend with lots of sunshine

Heat and humidity slowly build next week

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 04:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:28 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and more comfortable with some patchy fog late. Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm but not all that humid. High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy with a shower possible late. Low: 69

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After Thursday's showers and thunderstorms produced widespread flash flooding and as much as incredible 6 inches of rain in just a few hours, Friday was thankfully a much drier day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Floodwaters as well as creeks, streams, and rivers had a chance to recede with the dry weather, and humidity levels gradually dropped as the day progressed for an added bonus. We can thank a cold front that swept through early this morning for sweeping both the storms and the higher humidity out to sea as northwest winds ushered in some slightly more comfortable air, which will be ours to enjoy through the start of the upcoming weekend. 

In fact, there's little weather to talk about over the next 48 hours, which should mean great weather that will cooperate with any and all outdoor plans you have either Saturday or Sunday. Both days will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, fairly low humidity levels for July, especially compared with where we've been recently, and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s. A weak cold front will pass through late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning, but likely with little moisture to work with as it harmlessly slides through the area. There will be some patchy clouds and maybe a sprinkle or shower, but that is likely the exception and not the rule and mostly limited to areas farther north and west towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.

High pressure builds in to start next week, which should bring a continuation of the comfortably warm sunshine and relatively low humidity levels for early summer on Monday. As that high pressure slides off the coast through the middle of the week, winds will shift from the southwest and both our temperatures and humidity levels will begin to inch higher. Highs climb from the mid 80s on Monday to around 90 degrees from Tuesday on through most of the rest of the week. As the air becomes stickier, the discomfort will gradually rise as well, and so too will the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms here and there. The highest chances for showers and thunderstorms will hold off until later next week, when an approaching cold front slides in our direction from the northwest. 

There's also a chance that some moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Barry can hitch a ride up our late week cold front, which could enhance some rain depending on where these remnants track. Barry is expected to make  landfall along the Louisiana coast on Saturday, either as a strong tropical storm or a minimal hurricane. Given Barry's slow movement, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to be the primary concern with the storm in the lower Mississippi Valley.

Have a good night and a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:51 AM

  • W 5 mph
  • 19°
  • 84%

Reading Hourly Forecast

03:51 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 93%

High Low
Current 88°F 69°F
Average 84°F 63°F
Record 99°F July 13, 1966 51°F July 13, 2001

