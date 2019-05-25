TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 61
SUNDAY: Very warm and more humid with some sun and a shower or t-storm in the afternoon. High: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 60
The last 24 hours have featured some very pleasant conditions courtesy of an area of high pressure over eastern Canada building eastward across our region. Skies were mostly clear last night, and with breezes gradually subsiding and a very dry air mass in place, low temperatures were able to dip down to some cool numbers in the low 50s for most, but also some upper 40s across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. We started Saturday morning with abundant sunshine, but that sunshine was quickly covered up by plenty of mid and high clouds as high pressure shifted offshore allowing those clouds to move in well out ahead of a storm system to our west. These clouds did break up a bit late in the afternoon and it was a dry day with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.
Late in the afternoon, we saw scattered showers and t-storms fire up across western and central Pennsylvania moving off to the east. This area has been in a much warmer and more unstable environment as they lie west of a warm front that sits in between them and our region. We'll be tracking this warm front advancing eastward and crossing our region tonight bringing with it some of those showers and t-storms out west. Basically anytime between sunset and 2am is when we can expect some showers and t-storms, soonest to the west and latest to the east. The good news is that as these showers and t-storms move into our area, they will lose a bit of their punch as they encounter a more stable atmosphere across our area. Regardless, we can't entirely rule out an isolated gusty t-storm, but there should not be any organized strong or severe weather. After 2am, we should be mainly dry with just mostly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will be rather mild only dropping into the lower 60s.
The warm front that moves through overnight Saturday will shift off to our north and east for Sunday putting us in a warm sector. Winds will shift back to the south and west ushering in a much warmer and more humid air mass. At the same time, a cold front will drop in from the north and west. With some sunshine, higher humidity, and afternoon high temperatures climbing all the way into the upper 80s Sunday, our atmosphere will be more unstable. With the cold front moving into that environment, a few showers and t-storms can be expected during the afternoon and evening. Fortunately we should still see plenty more dry times than wet times and once again, outside of an isolated gusty t-storm, there shouldn't be any organized strong or severe weather.
Memorial Day Monday is looking fantastic for the unofficial start to summer. Sunday's cold front will push south of the Mason-Dixon Line allowing high pressure to build back in from our north. It will be a dry day with mostly sunny skies, and thanks to our winds changing back to a northerly direction, humidity values will drop back to comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures will cool back to the lower 80s.
The cold front south of the Mason-Dixon Line on Memorial Day will lift back to the north and east as a warm front for Tuesday bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and t-storms. With times of rain and fairly cloudy skies, high temperatures Tuesday probably end up being a little cooler compared to Monday topping out in the upper 70s. With the warm front lifting further away to our north and east however during the middle of the week, more sunshine will return along with southwest winds ushering in some serious warmth and higher humidity. High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be near 90 degrees. A few late day or nighttime t-storms will be possible Wednesday, and t-storms will again be possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front tracks in from the west. Behind that front, dry high pressure returns for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies with more comfortable humidity levels and cooler high temperatures back in the upper 70s.
Have a great and safe rest of the Memorial Day Weekend and Memorial Day itself!
