A shower or t-storm later Saturday but most of the weekend looking dry

Warming up again as 80s return Sunday and Monday

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:11 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59
 
SATURDAY: Clouds and limited sun with a spotty shower or t-storm late; becoming warmer and more humid. High: 76
 
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and rather sticky with a shower or two, mainly early. Low: 64
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
What a difference a day makes! After two days of unseasonably warm and humid weather with highs from the mid 80s to low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, our Friday certainly feels like fall. In fact, it's the second straight week with a mostly cloudy, brisk, and sharply cooler Friday as highs struggled to reach 70 degrees. Some sunshine was able to break out in much of New Jersey and far northeastern Pennsylvania, but the clouds definitely dominated the day for most of us along with some spotty drizzle. Perhaps it's the bad luck that comes with it being Friday the 13th that explains why we couldn't break up the clouds today, and why plenty of clouds will continue to blanket our skies through the first half of the weekend. However, both the clouds and the cooler temperatures should be replaced by increasingly warmer and brighter weather later in the weekend and through most of next week.

While skies will likely remain mostly cloudy overnight into most of Saturday, there will be an opportunity for clouds to break slightly tonight and give us a glimpse of the rare Friday the 13th full moon and there will be some sunshine on Saturday, albeit fairly limited. Despite the plentiful clouds, not much will fall from them so we should be mainly dry over the next 24 hours. The exceptions would be a little spotty drizzle tonight into early Saturday for some of us, along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm later Saturday into Saturday night as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Even with the limited sunshine, our warming trend will begin on Saturday as highs bounce back into the mid 70s, and humidity levels will likewise rise as well.

Once our cold front slides offshore by early Sunday morning, the second half of our weekend should trend brighter and warmer. So after some patchy fog or lingering clouds early Sunday morning, the day should turn out mostly sunny with lower humidity and warmer temperatures, as highs climb into the low to mid 80s and that summery feeling returns after our brief taste of fall.

Temperatures inch up a few more degrees on Monday, which should be a partly sunny, warm, and mostly dry day with just the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Thereafter, a big bubble of high pressure builds down from eastern Canada into New England and the Mid-Atlantic. So Tuesday through Thursday should feature plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s thanks to northeast breezes off the Atlantic Ocean. There may be some tropical activity well off the East Coast leading to some surf at the beaches, but that activity shouldn't have any big impacts on our weather.

That activity will likely be called Humberto, as a tropical depression currently moving through the Bahamas likely becomes a tropical storm pretty soon. While development will be slow, it is forecast to take a track similar to Dorian did through the northwestern Bahamas and then towards but remain off the Florida East Coast. While this storm will not be nearly as strong as Dorian was on this path, the rainy and breezy weather will hamper cleanup efforts in areas hit hardest by Dorian, and tropical storm warnings are posted for the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm watches along parts of Florida's East Coast. This system could become a hurricane eventually, but is currently forecast to stay off the East Coast and eventually head out to sea. Of course, forecasts can always change so this feature will continue to be monitored over the coming week. 

Have a great night and a wonderful weekend!

