A shower or thunderstorm this evening then turning less humid on Friday

TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early, then turning out clear overnight. Low: 64 FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds, breezy, and becoming less humid. A brief p.m. shower, especially in the Poconos. High: 84 FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low: 58

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR CARBON, MONROE, WARREN, SUSSEX, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES THROUGH LATER THIS EVENING

Today is our "in between" day weather-wise, as we're currently in between a pair of cold fronts. It's also the last day of high humidity we'll have for a while, as cold front number two sweeps any storminess and stickiness out to sea over the next 24 hours. While most of the day has been dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures, a few isolated showers and storms have bubbled up this afternoon. They lack both the widespread coverage and the intensity of Wednesday's storms, but are still capable of producing some heavy downpours and lightning if they rumble through your backyard. A more organized line of storms is moving east through the twin tiers, the southern tier of New York and northern tier of Pennsylvania, and there is a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of this line mostly west of the Interstate 81 corridor, as far east as Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. These storms will likely weaken as they work farther east, so the threat for any severe weather is higher the farther north and west you travel this afternoon and evening. After sunset, any storms should either move away or fizzle, with skies turning clear overnight.

Then comes the good stuff weather-wise, as most of us would define abundant sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, refreshingly low humidity levels, and comfy sleeping weather at night in early August as good stuff. It's thanks to a large area of high pressure that builds in over the weekend and ensures us mostly sunny skies from Friday through Sunday, with pleasant highs in the low 80s and comfier overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be a little breezy as west to northwest winds help to usher in the more comfortable air mass, so let's call Friday the "transition day." While the day features plenty of sunshine, there is the slight chance of a shower points north in the Poconos, and also well to south over Delaware or Maryland, but most of us enjoy the first of several entirely dry days in a row.

Saturday will quite simply be sun-tastic, and Sunday in a word looks to be sun-sational, with one of the nicest from start to finish weekends of the summer in store. The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend, and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

Early next week, the humidity will be on the rise, and an approaching cold front will bring a gradually increasing chance of a few showers and storms. While one could sneak in here later Monday, Tuesday is the preferred day for the higher thunderstorm chances next week. Despite the stickiness returning, highs won't rise all that much compared to the weekend, inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s for most of next week. Any sustained 90-degree heat continues to be absent from the extended forecast for the foreseeable future.

