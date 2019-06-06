A spotty shower or thunderstorm today but mainly dry with some sunshine

TODAY: Clouds breaking for some sun, warm and moderately humid with a shower and t-storm in spots. High: 84 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm, but with low humidity. High: 82 Low: 58

After the beginning of the week featured temperatures that were more reminiscent of early to mid fall or mid spring, it certainly felt more sticky and summery on Wednesday. High temperatures climbed back to above normal levels in the mid 80s for most, a little more than ten degrees warmer than the last two days. And it wasn't only the temperatures that climbed, as humidity levels were on the rise as the day progressed. The warmer and more humid air served as fuel to fire up some showers and a thunderstorm or two from the late afternoon into the evening, and some of this activity lingered into the overnight. A cold front will sweep through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day today taking the clouds, rain chances, and higher humidity levels with it as it sinks to our south and east. In its wake, Canadian high pressure builds in and provides two to three days of warm and comfortable sunshine that should last through most if not all of the upcoming weekend.

As mentioned, some of the shower and thunderstorm activity during the day Wednesday was able to linger into the overnight thanks to an upper level disturbance tracking through combined with a low pressure system tracking across Up-State New York dragging a cold front in our direction from the north and west. While the showers and storms were generally just your garden variety in nature, a few isolated downpours with some gusty winds were seen, but much of this was confined to parts of the Delaware Valley, southwestern New Jersey, and northern Delaware. Coverage of showers and thunderstorms has since greatly diminished for the heart of the morning commute but you may encounter a little fog, especially in those areas that have received rain the last 24 hours. With mostly cloudy skies otherwise combined with fairly moisture laden air, overnight low temperatures were only able to drop into the mild upper 60s, and some areas didn't even drop below 70 degrees.

As low pressure slides off the coast of New England moving through our Thursday, it will drag the aforementioned cold front through our region. Mostly cloudy skies to start should give way to more sunshine, certainly by the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry, but we can't entirely rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm with the cold frontal passage. We'll also notice a change in humidity levels with the frontal passage as the day will start sticky, but end more comfortable. High temperatures will still be rather warm today, topping out in the mid 80s. We'll have a dry and more comfortable sleeping night tonight under partly cloudy skies with cooler overnight low temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees.

High pressure from eastern Canada looks to dominate our weather for Friday right through much of the weekend as it slowly works its way into the Northeast. We'll see a dry stretch with comfortable humidity values, light winds, and a fair amount of sunshine with just some high clouds to our south and west occasionally mixing in. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 80s, then we'll warm things up a little for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, before we drop back into the low 80s for highs again Sunday. Low temperatures at night will continue to be comfortable generally dropping into the upper 50s.

As high pressure slides off the New England coast late Sunday, clouds will thicken and rain chances will increase, possibly as early as Sunday night, but more likely by Monday and Tuesday. Moisture from our south and west will be working into our area as a cold front approaches from our west and teams up with an area of low pressure slowly moving northward from Kentucky and Tennessee. This low pressure system will be funneling northward some tropical moisture, so widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with downpours will be a good possibility. High pressure should return for the middle of next week clearing the skies and bringing comfortable conditions.

Have a great and safe Thursday and enjoy the rest of the week!