Weather Forecast Discussion

A stickier Wednesday with a shower or thunderstorm later in the day

Warm and mainly dry through Saturday

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 03:57 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 03:57 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a stray shower, mainly west. Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

Over the last few weeks, our weather seems to come in fives, at least with respect to our high temperatures. After five straight days with highs in the 90s, today was our fifth straight day spent with highs in the 70s. From hot and humid last week to cool and comfy of late, we skipped over the seasonably warm 80s in the process. But starting Wednesday and running through the weekend, we'll keep the five theme going with at least five days of 80-something degree high temperatures expected to take us through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. As summer vacation season draws to a close with the approach of Labor Day, most are probably hoping for dry weather for summer sendoff celebrations through Monday. Mother Nature is in a cooperating mood to fulfill that request for most of the forecast, with a few exceptions tomorrow and then perhaps late in the holiday weekend.

Plenty of clouds blanketed our skies on Tuesday, but it remained mostly dry despite the abundant clouds with the exception of a brief shower or some sprinkles in one or two spots. Expect more of the same overnight with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a shower, mostly confined to areas towards the Interstate 81 corridor on west. Perhaps the big difference overnight compared to the past few nights will be the return of the summer muggies, with higher humidity levels keeping lows up in the mid 60s as opposed to the comfier 50s that made for great sleeping weather of late.

On Wednesday, we'll watch a cold front approach from the west, and a broken line of some showers and a few thunderstorms out ahead of it. The day will be far from a washout, but it will be another mostly cloudy day with rain chances highest in the afternoon and evening. It will also be warmer with highs back above 80 degrees for the first time all week, and likely the most humid day of an otherwise fairly comfortable forecast.

Then comes the nicest three day stretch of the forecast, with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonably and comfortably warm highs in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. As a weak cold front passes through late Friday, there is the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley and even there any rain would be fairly isolated. The dry and pleasant late summer weather continues behind that front on Saturday, which looks to be shaping up as the nicest overall holiday weekend day from start to finish. 

That doesn't mean that Sunday and Monday are bad, but we'll see a battle between a high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and a front stalled out to our south. It appears likely a disturbance will ride along that front later Sunday into Monday and lift towards and through our area, providing some extra clouds and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday and then some clouds and a few showers into some of Labor Day on Monday. Neither day looks to be a washout, but the rain chances will be higher later in the weekend as compared to the dry start to the weekend on Saturday. Of course, there's plenty of time for this to change, and we'll fine tune the all-important holiday forecast as it grows closer.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of your week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:59 PM

  • SSE 8 mph
  • 25°
  • 52%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:03 PM

  • S 8 mph
  • 24°
  • 64%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 75°F 66°F
Average 81°F 59°F
Record 98°F August 27, 1948 43°F August 27, 1944

