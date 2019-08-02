A sticky Saturday with some sunshine but also a few showers and thunderstorms

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly this evening. Low: 67 SATURDAY: Humid with clouds and some sunshine; a few showers and thunderstorms around, some heavy. High: 85 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots early. Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!



The second day of August was a partly sunny, seasonably warm and sticky, and also a mostly dry one across much of the area. Of course in typical summertime fashion, there were a few notable exceptions to the dry rule in the form of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. As of mid-afternoon, most of them were along and west of the Interstate 81 corridor in Pennsylvania, with a few more storms popping up farther south and east along either side of the Delaware Bay. For most of us, highs were in the mid to upper 80s, which is where we'll find our temperatures to be most days going forward through the first half of next week. There's no major bouts of oppressive heat or humidity in our forecast, and there's also no widespread rounds of wet or severe weather. So August will continue to unfold on a seasonably warm and relatively quiet note with the occasional opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms here and there.

One of those opportunities lies immediately in front of us. For our Friday night, a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening should gradually fizzle after sunset, although a few additional showers and storms could redevelop later at night another disturbance approaches and acts as a trigger. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will likewise be partly to at times mostly cloudy, but much of the day will likely be dry. That being said though, showers and thunderstorms are again possible during the day, with any storm capable of locally heavy rain. Any slow moving downpours will bring the potential for some localized flooding as well. So Saturday will likely be one of those days that are more dry than wet, but it can turn really wet if a slow moving storm sets up shop over your backyard for a while.

Sunday is the better weekend day overall in that it will be brighter, drier, and a few degrees warmer as well. Expect partly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend and a warm one with highs in the upper 80s. As a weak cold front slowly drops south the Northeast, expect humidity levels to drop a bit once it passes and as the day progresses for an added bonus. That increasingly comfortable air will be with us for Monday as well, which looks like a partly to mostly sunny and pleasant summer day, as a weak area of high pressure builds in.

Temperatures for the middle of next week look to remain near early August averages, mostly in the mid to upper 80s, although humidity levels will be on the rise as winds shift from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Skies should remain partly sunny, but thunderstorm chances will be on the rise along with the humidity later Tuesday and especially later Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!