An early shower or storm tonight, then clearing with more seasonable weather returning midweek
Rather warm and humid again by the weekend
TUESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times, cooler and less humid. High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 50
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The first day of fall felt more like mid-summer as many saw Monday afternoon high temperatures soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. Allentown and Reading got very close to tying record highs for the day, but fell just shy. Regardless, it was hot enough considering normal high temperatures this time of the year should be back in the low 70s. To go along with the heat, we saw moderately humid conditions thanks to a southwesterly wind flow with high pressure now moving well off the North Carolina coast. A cold front has been moving closer from our west, and ahead of that front, we saw those southwest winds become gusty, up to 25 miles-per-hour, during the afternoon. While the morning through early-afternoon featured ample sunshine, as the aforementioned cold front got closer mid-afternoon, we saw clouds thicken and increase from west to east along with a few showers working in from west to east as well.
Our approaching cold front from the west will move across the area this evening eventually moving offshore overnight. A few showers or a t-storm will remain possible through the evening with a gusty downpour possible, but no widespread strong or severe storms are expected. Once the cold front passes to our east and moves offshore overnight, any showers and t-storms will come to an end as our skies turn mostly clear with a cool and refreshing northwesterly breeze dropping low temperatures back into the upper 50s.
High pressure builds back in from the west for Tuesday leading to a mostly dry day. An upper level trough swinging by to our north may spark a stray shower in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey; otherwise, we can expect mostly sunny skies from the Lehigh Valley and points south and east, and a little bit more cloud cover across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. A northwest wind will be gusty at times up to 25 miles-per-hour, but it will be a cool and refreshing breeze as humidity really drops and high temperatures return closer to seasonable levels in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will feature mostly clear skies, subsiding winds, and very dry air, so low temperatures should once again drop off to refreshingly cool levels in the low 50s. High pressure will build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
On Thursday, temperatures go back up again as another cold front approaches from our west. A south or southwesterly wind flow ahead of this front will raise our high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. The cold front moving in from our west looks to be rather moisture starved and washing out, so there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower or t-storm at this time. Many of us will likely stay dry. High pressure will return for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
High pressure will move offshore Saturday allowing a southwesterly wind flow to return again. This means our temperatures and humidity will climb back to summer-like levels with highs Saturday expected to return to the mid 80s. These numbers will actually approach record levels in a few spots. A big question mark for the upcoming weekend will surround a cold front trying to move in from our north and west. Earlier forecast guidance suggested this front would stay mainly to our north and not drop in until later Sunday or perhaps the start of the following week. Latest guidance however is suggesting a quicker progression of the front moving it through on Saturday. This means we now introduce a chance for a shower or t-storm on Saturday. We will then have to see just how far south the front can push. Latest guidance is suggesting the front may get hung up across our region for Sunday into the start of next week keeping a shower or t-storm in the forecast through that period. With a slightly more unsettled forecast during this period now, as well as the front being further south, high temperatures are projected to be a little cooler, but still warm enough for this time of the year, in the upper 70s Sunday, and in the mid 70s Monday.
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|76°F
|50°F
|Average
|71°F
|50°F
|Record
|92°F September 24, 1970
|31°F September 24, 1963