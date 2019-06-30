Weather Forecast Discussion

An early shower or t-storm tonight but overall much quieter

Relief from heat/humidity Sunday, early next week

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and remaining muggy with an early shower or t-storm. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Breezy with sunshine and some clouds and not as hot with lowering humidity; a stray shower or t-storm possible, especially north. High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 58 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday was one more hot day with several again reaching the 90 degree mark also making it three days in a row for several of these locations to reach 90 degrees, and hence, the first official heat wave of the season. Humidity also was more noticeable today compared to the last few days as dew points made their way well into the 60s and even around 70 degrees in a few spots. This first heat wave will be short lived however as a cold front has moved through that will bring a brief period of relief from the heat and humidity Sunday into the start of next week.

The cold front that tracked from north to south across the area Saturday clashed with a rather hot and humid air mass. This sparked scattered showers and t-storms, several of which knocked down trees and powerlines and produced large hail, mainly from around Interstate 78 and points south. A few of these stronger storms also occurred across Schuylkill County and northern New Jersey. Heavy rain in a short amount of time also led to the issuance of a few Flash Flood Warnings across parts of Chester County, the Delaware Valley, and southwestern New Jersey.

Fortunately for tonight, things are much quieter as showers and t-storms are gradually fizzling out, and our severe weather threat is greatly diminished. While an early shower or rumble of thunder will remain, we should eventually become dry in all spots overnight with partly cloudy skies as the aforementioned cold front makes its way off to our south. The more comfortable air coming behind the cold front will take its time moving in, so we can expect one more mild and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Sunday will get off to a muggy start, but a northwest breeze will gust up to 20 miles-per-hour as we move through the day, and this breeze will usher in a much more comfortable air mass by the afternoon with dew points dropping back into the 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will also fall back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. While most of us should be dry Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, upper level energy over New England and Upstate New York swinging down through the region may spark an isolated shower and rumble of thunder, mainly from the late morning through early afternoon, and also primarily across the Poconos or northern New Jersey. Something isolated may possibly sneak as far south as the Lehigh Valley as well.

High pressure will return for Monday leading to dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and lighter winds. It will be a rather warm day with afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the mid to a few upper 80s, but humidity values will be comfortable as dew points stay in the 50s. Look for dew points and humidity to climb back up Monday night as a warm front moves through from the west. This may spark a shower or t-storm overnight Monday. That shower and t-storm chance will stay with us Tuesday as a cold front then tracks in from our north and west. The front may clear the area by afternoon, so that chance for a shower or t-storm Tuesday may be greatest in the morning. Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies otherwise with very warm afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s along with moderate humidity.

A brief bubble of high pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a mainly dry day along with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Very late in the day Wednesday and at night, a warm front will move through from our west possibly sparking a hit-or-miss shower or t-storm. This hit-or-miss shower and t-storm chance will remain with us through the 4th of July holiday and end of the week, but no widespread rain or severe weather looks likely at this point. The region will also remain under the influence of a seasonably hot and sticky air mass for the 4th of July holiday and end of the week with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 83°F 58°F
Average 82°F 61°F
Record 97°F June 30, 1964 48°F June 30, 1988

