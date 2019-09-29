An early shower or t-storm tonight followed by a sunny & pleasantly warm Sunday

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with a shower or t-storm early followed by some clearing late; patchy low clouds and fog. Low: 64 SUNDAY: Patchy low clouds and fog early; otherwise, mostly sunny and still warm, but also less humid. High: 80 SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy late. Low: 52

Welcome to the first weekend of fall which one might say feels more like the first weekend of summer. While Saturday got off to a comfortably cool start in the morning with many seeing low temperatures in the mid 50s, afternoon high temperatures soared into the low and mid 80s courtesy of a south and southwesterly wind flow ahead of an approaching cold front from the north and west. Not only did temperatures take off, but dew points climbed well into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees during the afternoon making things feel much more uncomfortable for strenuous outdoor activities. Saturday started rather sunny early on, but for much of the day we saw periods where skies were mostly cloudy, and then other periods where there was a bit more sunshine. Much of the day remained dry however as any real shower and t-storm activity associated with the aforementioned cold front stayed well away to our north and west.

The aforementioned cold front will be moving across the area heading through the nighttime. The chance for a shower or t-storm will remain as the front moves through, but expect the activity to be hit-or-miss in nature. Regardless, some areas may get in on a downpour or two, and it's not even entirely out of the realms of possibilities that we see an isolated severe t-storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail. While we don't anticipate organized severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center currently does have portions of the Lehigh Valley and Berks and points south highlighted under a "marginal" risk for severe weather which means an isolated severe t-storm is possible. Once we get past 1am, the aforementioned cold front will be moving away to our south and east allowing any showers and t-storms to come to an end. It will be a mild and muggy overnight with low temperatures only expected to drop into the mid 60s. As we get into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, skies should be turning mostly clear, but a few locations may see some low clouds and fog develop, especially where there was rainfall.

Late Saturday's cold front will be long gone by Sunday morning as high pressure noses in from eastern Canada and slides across New England. This will result in a mostly sunny and less humid day that's still very warm for the end of September. Patchy low clouds and fog may linger around sunrise Sunday, but it shouldn't take long to mix out after sunrise. Afternoon high temperatures should still climb to around 80 degrees on Sunday, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

High pressure to our north will remain in control Monday keeping our weather dry, as well as comfortable, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Monday will get a little cooler compared to Sunday dropping back into the mid 70s thanks to our wind flow taking on a more easterly onshore direction. High pressure will scoot out to sea late Monday night as warm front pushes through from southwest to northeast. This front may spark a shower late Monday night, primarily across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, but by-in-large most of us should stay dry.

By Tuesday, the aforementioned warm front will be well to our north as our winds turn back out of the southwest. This will raise high temperatures back into the mid 80s, and humidity values will turn more uncomfortable as well. A building ridge of high pressure to our south should help keep the weather dry Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's high temperatures may get close to 90 degrees in several spots, which would also approach record levels for some. The last time we saw 90 degrees in October was back in 2007. Late Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front is expected to drop in from our north bringing a chance for some rain and t-storms along with much cooler high temperatures back to around 70 degrees for Thursday. Those of you looking for cool and crisp fall weather may finally be in luck for Friday and next weekend as it appears a strong high pressure system building down from Canada will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 60s with nighttime low temperatures in the low 40s.

Have a great and safe night and remainder of the weekend!