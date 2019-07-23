Weather Forecast Discussion

An extended stretch of warm, dry, and fairly comfortable weather starts Wednesday

A few thunderstorms early next week

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy and more comfortable after an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a stray shower possible. High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After three to four days of stifling heat and humidity followed by multiple rounds of showers, gusty thunderstorms, and torrential downpours from Sunday night through Monday night, we finally made it to our "transition Tuesday." Sure, there was an abundance of clouds throughout the day with limited sunshine. And yes, there were a few lingering showers and even a brief downpour in a few spots. But more notable than what we had weather-wise was what we were lacking today. Gone are the 90-degree high temperatures and 100-degree heat indices, replaced by sharply cooler highs only in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Also gone are the severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, after a very wet couple of days during a wet couple of weeks in what has been a very wet summer and a very wet 12-month stretch for many. That being the case, an extended stretch of dry weather would likely be welcomed with open arms by most of us. Coincidentally, that is exactly what we have in front of us for the rest of the week ahead through most of the upcoming weekend as well.

First we have to finish up our transition, with clouds and even a few showers lingering through the evening hours, especially the farther south and east you travel. Skies should gradually become partly cloudy from north to south as high pressure starts to build in and the slow moving front that brought our relief sinks a little farther offshore and away from our area. The humidity will continue a slow descent as well as a more comfortable air mass starts to become established, something that will become much more apparent over the coming days.

With the transition complete by Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies and a largely dry and pleasant day, with lower humidity and highs inching back up into the low 80s, warmer than today but still a bit cooler than average for late July. A weak disturbance will bring a few extra fair weather cumulus clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or stray shower in one or two spots, but any raindrops will be the exception to an otherwise dry rule. Comfier sleeping weather becomes more evident by Wednesday night, as we drop into the upper 50s, some 20 degrees cooler than our sticky and sultry summer nights this past weekend.

Thursday through Saturday should all feature mostly sunny skies as temperatures inch up a few degrees each day, with mid 80s by the end of the week and upper 80s by the weekend. High pressure will still be in firm control of our weather, and the humidity levels will remain well within the tolerable range through the start of the weekend. Enjoy the longest stretch of dry weather that most of us have seen in quite some time, as our saturated ground can finally dry out a bit and swollen rivers and streams can finally recede a bit.

By Sunday and Monday, the heat and humidity will both be on the rise, but will fall far short of the excessive values we just finished sweating to. Highs will inch up to near 90 degrees, and you'll start to notice the added stickiness as heat indices creep into the low to mid 90s. Think of it as seasonably hot and humid, not oppressively so. Skies should still be partly sunny and most of the time will remain dry, but the added humidity will mean at least an added small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with the best chances holding off until the middle of next week.

Enjoy the well-deserved break and quieter weather ahead!

