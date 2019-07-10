Another rain-free day ahead Wednesday, but turning hot and more humid

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and becoming a bit more humid. High: 91 TONIGHT: Mainly clear, warm and humid. Low: 67 THURSDAY: Very warm and humid with clouds and sun; mainly PM t-storms, some gusty. High: 87 Low: 71

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, BERKS, NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES AND THE DELAWARE VALLEY FOR THROUGH MIDNIGHT

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

An area of high pressure drifting offshore is going to start the warming, and eventually storming, process for the mid-Atlantic for the second part of the work week.

We'll sneak one more dry day in Wednesday before rain and rumbles arrive Thursday. But we can't quite call our weather "drama-free" given the potential for unhealthy amounts of pollutants in the air. The National Weather Service issues Air Quality Alerts for southeastern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, and portions of New Jersey through midnight. It's otherwise mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees for the first time in a few days. Humidity levels will rise a bit, too, making these temperatures feel even more uncomfortable.

A cold front will move in from the Midwest Thursday, feeding off of the heat and humidity out ahead of it. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the western parts of the viewing area midday on Thursday and advance eastward with the cold front during the afternoon and into the night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday, which means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. The rain will continue into Friday, but by midday, the front will have carried most of the showers offshore. Rainfall amounts from this event will end up around .50" for most, but as has been the case with recent rain events any one of these storms has the potential to drop 1.0" or more locally. Otherwise, Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine, humid conditions as dew points climb closer to 70, and warmth as temps once again extend into the upper 80s.

After some leftover showers early on Friday, the rest of the day looks mainly dry as sunshine returns to the region and temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Some relief from the humidity is expected, but what's not expected is dew points in the 50s. This kind of relief is more like middle 60s for dew points instead of hovering near 70 degrees or in the 70s, so the difference will be subtle. But again, we root for progress this time of year, not perfection.

Speaking of perfection, in terms of beach days, Saturday's it. Sun-soaked highs near 90 degrees will be well-received by boat and by water. And while a rogue shower or t-storm can't be ruled out later Sunday, most of the day is dry and summery then, too.