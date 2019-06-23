Another refreshingly cool night in store followed by a sunny and warm, but comfy, Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 55 SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer, but with continued low humidity. High: 84 SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59

Welcome to the first weekend of summer, which has certainly gotten off to a fantastic start weather-wise, and will finish off with more very nice conditions. High pressure building in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada is responsible for our very nice weather. We started Saturday morning mostly clear and finally seasonably cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies were seen all day Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Humidity values were also quite comfortable courtesy of a dry air mass building in on a northwest wind flow. Those northwest winds were a little gusty at times, up to 25 miles-per-hour, thanks to a somewhat tight pressure gradient between high pressure building in from our north and west and departing low pressure over Atlantic Canada.

Winds will gradually diminish tonight as high pressure to our north and west builds overhead. We'll see another mostly clear and refreshingly cool night with low temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. High pressure will stay overhead of the region for Sunday leading to another mostly sunny day with low humidity, lighter winds, and afternoon high temperatures just a little warmer compared to Saturday topping out in the mid 80s.

High pressure will move offshore for Monday while a warm front will move from southwest to northeast across the region during the afternoon. The result will be more of a southwesterly wind flow which will usher in a more humid air mass. High temperatures will initially stay in the mid 80s like Sunday, but it will feel more uncomfortable for outdoor activities with the increasing humidity. While much of Monday should be dry with intervals of clouds and sun, a late day shower or t-storm can't entirely be ruled out, mainly south and west of the Lehigh Valley.

There should be a greater chance for a shower or t-storm in all areas Monday night into Tuesday as a weak upper-level piece of energy tracks through along with a cold front from our west. Clouds will become a bit more predominant as we head into Tuesday, but the warm and humid conditions will not change as afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry with just isolated PM shower and t-storm chances from Wednesday through Friday and partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise. Humidity will come down somewhat to more moderate levels, but high temperatures will still remain rather warm in the upper 80s. A few spots may be able to make a run at their first 90 degree day of the year. The next greatest chance for showers and t-storms looks to come next Saturday PM as a cold front drops in from our northwest.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!