TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning more comfortable with patchy fog. Low: 62
THURSDAY: Warm and rather humid with times of clouds and sun; showers and a heavy, gusty t-storm in the PM. High: 81
THURSDAY NIGHT: T-storms early can bring flooding downpours, large hail, and damaging winds; clouds breaking late. Low: 60
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Saying it's been a wild couple of days weather-wise would be an understatement. With two confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday and similar damage being reported in parts of Bucks County from Wednesday storms, numerous reports of hail both days as large as golf balls in some areas, and rainfall amounts more than 3" in spots leading to flash flooding we have had two days back-to-back unlike anything I can remember.
After seeing temperatures reach into the 80s on Wednesday, temperatures will retreat in to the low 60s overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We're done with the rain for tonight as well, but the rain we saw Wednesday afternoon and evening may lead to areas of patchy fog tonight. With tree downs and power outages across the region the reduced visibilities level the fog will create could make traveling difficult in some locations, so please use caution.
Thursday will begin dry with areas of fog, but as we move into the afternoon here comes another round of showers and thunderstorms. While some storms may be strong or even severe with gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado, we're not expecting the widespread outbreak we experienced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll hang on to the humidity on Thursday as dew points remain in the 60s. Meanwhile, temperatures will climb into the 80s yet again, albeit low 80s.
High pressure will build into the area on Friday resulting in a pleasant end to the work week. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for the second day in a row, but this time around it will be without the humidity.
The weekend will start off dry, too, on Saturday Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday afternoon and evening, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms spilling into Sunday as well.
