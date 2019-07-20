Another scorcher on Sunday followed by a stormy, but cooler, Monday

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, very warm, and stuffy; perhaps a t-storm mainly north. Low: 76 SUNDAY: Still quite hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds; a spotty afternoon t-storm. High: 97 SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 74

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

The big-time heat and humidity we've been telling you about the last several days is here in full-force and hopefully everyone is doing well trying to stay cool and comfortable. Saturday was only hotter than Friday as afternoon high temperatures reached the mid and upper 90s, but with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it felt like it was between 100 and 110 degrees. It was a dry day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A strong bubble of high pressure continues to stretch from the nation's mid-section all the way to the East Coast and this is what is responsible for our excessive heat and humidity. This feature is also making it tough for any showers or t-storms to move into our area to provide a break in the heat as much of the activity slides by on the northern periphery of the ridge across the Great Lakes, Upstate New York, and far northern Pennsylvania.

Similar to last night, not much relief will be seen this night as low temperatures are only expected to drop into the mid 70s. It's certainly possible a few urban spots along the I-95 corridor don't even drop below 80 degrees. While most of us should be dry with clear to partly cloudy skies, a weak upper-level disturbance moving along the northern periphery of the aforementioned ridge of high pressure may bring an isolated shower or t-storm, mainly to areas north of the Lehigh Valley.

Sunday will feature more hazy sunshine and should be just as hot as Saturday with afternoon high temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat index values between 100 and 115 degrees. If you have to go outside during the day, remember to take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned building when possible, and drink plenty of water...common-sense stuff to avoid fast-acting heat illnesses. Also, don't forget to give extra attention to the young, elderly, and pets. They can fall victim to heat stroke and heat exhaustion quicker. The difference between Saturday and Sunday is that we expect a cold front to drop in from our north during the afternoon. The front won't be too strong, but regardless, since the atmosphere will be very unstable due to all the hot and humid air, a few showers and t-storms are expected to bubble up later Sunday afternoon into at least the early nighttime. No organized severe weather is expected at this time, but a couple storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and torrential downpours.

The cold front that drops in from the north Sunday afternoon will hang around Sunday night into Monday keeping showers and t-storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies. A wave of low pressure developing along the cold front will slide through during the day Monday and this is expected to enhance the coverage and intensity of showers and t-storms. Given the unsettled and rather cloudy weather expected Monday, we'll see our high temperatures knocked way down into the mid 80s, but humidity will still be high. We'll also need to keep an eye out for torrential downpours leading to flash flooding and a few t-storms containing damaging wind gusts. Our aforementioned cold front now appears it will get hung up across the area lingering into at least Tuesday morning. This will keep mostly cloudy skies, showers and t-storms, and humid air in the forecast through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon however, the cold front is expected to push far enough south and east that we see showers and t-storms moving away, and skies gradually clearing. Drier and cooler air will also be building in on a northwest breeze so look for a much less humid Tuesday afternoon along with high temperatures only reaching at or just above 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, sunny, and pleasant as a large area of surface high pressure across the nation's mid-section builds eastward. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to a few mid 80s along with comfortable humidity. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be much cooler and more comfortable for sleeping dropping as low as the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!