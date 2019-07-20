Weather Forecast Discussion

Another scorcher on Sunday followed by a stormy, but cooler, Monday

Sunny and pleasant for a good portion of next week

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 05:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:10 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, very warm, and stuffy; perhaps a t-storm mainly north. Low: 76

SUNDAY: Still quite hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds; a spotty afternoon t-storm. High: 97

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 74

 

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

The big-time heat and humidity we've been telling you about the last several days is here in full-force and hopefully everyone is doing well trying to stay cool and comfortable. Saturday was only hotter than Friday as afternoon high temperatures reached the mid and upper 90s, but with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it felt like it was between 100 and 110 degrees. It was a dry day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A strong bubble of high pressure continues to stretch from the nation's mid-section all the way to the East Coast and this is what is responsible for our excessive heat and humidity. This feature is also making it tough for any showers or t-storms to move into our area to provide a break in the heat as much of the activity slides by on the northern periphery of the ridge across the Great Lakes, Upstate New York, and far northern Pennsylvania.

Similar to last night, not much relief will be seen this night as low temperatures are only expected to drop into the mid 70s. It's certainly possible a few urban spots along the I-95 corridor don't even drop below 80 degrees. While most of us should be dry with clear to partly cloudy skies, a weak upper-level disturbance moving along the northern periphery of the aforementioned ridge of high pressure may bring an isolated shower or t-storm, mainly to areas north of the Lehigh Valley.

Sunday will feature more hazy sunshine and should be just as hot as Saturday with afternoon high temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat index values between 100 and 115 degrees. If you have to go outside during the day, remember to take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned building when possible, and drink plenty of water...common-sense stuff to avoid fast-acting heat illnesses. Also, don't forget to give extra attention to the young, elderly, and pets. They can fall victim to heat stroke and heat exhaustion quicker. The difference between Saturday and Sunday is that we expect a cold front to drop in from our north during the afternoon. The front won't be too strong, but regardless, since the atmosphere will be very unstable due to all the hot and humid air, a few showers and t-storms are expected to bubble up later Sunday afternoon into at least the early nighttime. No organized severe weather is expected at this time, but a couple storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and torrential downpours.

The cold front that drops in from the north Sunday afternoon will hang around Sunday night into Monday keeping showers and t-storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies. A wave of low pressure developing along the cold front will slide through during the day Monday and this is expected to enhance the coverage and intensity of showers and t-storms. Given the unsettled and rather cloudy weather expected Monday, we'll see our high temperatures knocked way down into the mid 80s, but humidity will still be high. We'll also need to keep an eye out for torrential downpours leading to flash flooding and a few t-storms containing damaging wind gusts. Our aforementioned cold front now appears it will get hung up across the area lingering into at least Tuesday morning. This will keep mostly cloudy skies, showers and t-storms, and humid air in the forecast through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon however, the cold front is expected to push far enough south and east that we see showers and t-storms moving away, and skies gradually clearing. Drier and cooler air will also be building in on a northwest breeze so look for a much less humid Tuesday afternoon along with high temperatures only reaching at or just above 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, sunny, and pleasant as a large area of surface high pressure across the nation's mid-section builds eastward. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to a few mid 80s along with comfortable humidity. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be much cooler and more comfortable for sleeping dropping as low as the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:02 PM

  • WSW 12 mph
  • 33°
  • 54%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:03 PM

  • WSW 7 mph
  • 33°
  • 59%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 97°F 76°F
Average 84°F 63°F
Record 101°F July 20, 1980 48°F July 20, 1997

In case you missed it...

British Airways, Lufthansa cancel flights to Cairo
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

British Airways, Lufthansa cancel flights to Cairo

Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers

Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers

Police ask residents to hold off on crime until after heat wave
Copyright 2019 CNN

Police ask residents to hold off on crime until after heat wave

3 original NASA moon landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction
CNN Video

3 original NASA moon landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Police: Baltimore's deputy police commissioner robbed at gunpoint
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Police: Baltimore's deputy police commissioner robbed at gunpoint

Sandwiches and salads sold at Target, Fresh Market recalled
FDA via CNN

Sandwiches and salads sold at Target, Fresh Market recalled

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's immigration policies about 'ethnicity and racism'
CNN Video

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's immigration policies about 'ethnicity and racism'

Keanu Reeves most excellent surprise for one fan is 'breathtaking'
Getty Images

Keanu Reeves most excellent surprise for one fan is 'breathtaking'

Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away
69 News

Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away

US cities are losing millions of trees. Why it matters and how to stop it
Guillermo Legaria/AFP/Getty via CNN

US cities are losing millions of trees. Why it matters and how to stop it

3 white supremacists sentenced for part in Charlottesville rally
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

3 white supremacists sentenced for part in Charlottesville rally

Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Kenya launches largest wind power plant in Africa
CNN image

Kenya launches largest wind power plant in Africa

Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

Expedition 60 crew launches to space station on Apollo 11 anniversary
CNN image

Expedition 60 crew launches to space station on Apollo 11 anniversary

Police seek help in solving theft of parrots from Oley dairy

Police seek help in solving theft of parrots from Oley dairy

69News at Sunrise: Astronomer Gary Becker

69News at Sunrise: Astronomer Gary Becker

Massacre at US-Mexico haunts ancestors
Copyright 2019 CNN

Massacre at US-Mexico haunts ancestors

69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations

69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations