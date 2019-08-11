Weather Forecast Discussion

Another sunny and pleasant day to round out the weekend with the Perseids peaking after dark

Rain and thunderstorms return by Tuesday

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 06:39 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:01 AM EDT

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and pleasant. High: 82

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and a bit more humid later in the day. High: 87 Low: 68

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Easy, breezy, beautiful... Saturday's weather could've been a Covergirl commercial! It's rinse and repeat today, but with less wind.

Sun-splashed highs in the lower 80s are seasonably warm for this time of year, and once again paired with low humidity levels. This leads to another cool and comfortable night with temperatures falling through the 50s. Clear skies will accompany the peak of the popular Perseid meteor shower as Earth passes through debris from comet Swift-Tuttle. It's such a great show that even the moon wants a front-row seat. Earth's natural satellite, a full "sturgeon" moon Wednesday night, will dim some of those shooting stars. Fortunately, the annual display delivers up to 100 meteors an hour, increasing our odds of seeing a couple despite the bright moonlight.

An approaching area of low pressure and it's associated fronts will offer a few twists and turns in the weather plot as we begin the new week. Monday will be the transitional day as high pressure drifts farther out to sea. Most of the day will be fairly sunny and nice before dew points sneak back into the middle and upper 60s at night. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 60s will run 5 to 10 degrees higher than this weekend. Skies will cloud up Monday night through Tuesday morning ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms the rest of the day. Some of these may turn severe with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts being the top threats.

While the potent area of low pressure responsible for a stormy Tuesday will swing offshore Wednesday, the associated front may stall out near Mason-Dixon Line keeping occasional showers and thunderstorms around through Thursday. It all depends on an incoming area of high pressure and its ability to force the front farther south. If the high wins the battle, Wednesday and Thursday may wind up partly sunny and dry. Either way, this area of high pressure seems to have control by Friday with lowering humidity levels, plenty of sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The nice weather will spill into the weekend before highs flirt with 90 degrees again to start the following week.

   
   
