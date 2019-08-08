Another warm & rather humid day with a couple storms possible later this afternoon

TODAY: Still warm and humid with clouds and sun, but also a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 87 TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 64 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and becoming less humid. High: 84 Low: 59

The cold front that triggered Wednesday's storms pushed off the coast last night taking much of the unsettled weather with it. Some showers did linger across parts of the Poconos early overnight, but many of us were dry with skies gradually clearing. The clearing however did allow for areas of fog to form, especially those locations that received the heaviest rainfall the last 24 hours. This fog was locally dense in some spots through the morning rush before mixing out by late morning. Low temperatures dropped into the upper 60s.

Today will still be moderately humid with sunshine mixed with clouds, and while it does appear we'll be mainly dry, we can't entirely rule out a shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon through the early nighttime as yet another cold front approaches from our west. This front is weaker however compared to Wednesday's front, so while an isolated strong storm with gusty winds, downpours, and small hail, can't entirely be ruled out, most of any showers and thunderstorms that do move through should be less intense and much spottier compared to Wednesday's activity. High temperatures today should once again reach rather warm levels in the mid to upper 80s.

Behind the cold front that moves in late in the day Thursday, Friday will mark the beginning of a very dry and pleasant air mass that will settle in through the weekend. A northwest wind flow Friday will help drop dew points back into the comfortable upper 50s as the day progresses, and we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions outside of a very low chance for a PM brief light shower, especially in the Poconos, thanks to some weak upper level energy sliding through. Skies will be mostly clear Friday night with lightening winds and this will be a great promoter for low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s making it very comfortable for sleeping with the windows open.

High pressure will build in from the Midwest and track right across the region Saturday and Sunday making for some very decent conditions for outdoor activities. We should be dry all weekend long with ample sunshine during the day and mainly clear skies at night. Humidity values and dew points will be at very low and comfortable levels and afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s while overnight lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside however is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

High pressure will move off the coast for Monday allowing our winds to turn back out of the southwest. This will usher in a slightly warmer and more humid air mass as afternoon high temperatures climb back to the upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through from the west late in the day and this may spark a stray shower or thunderstorm, but many should stay dry. High pressure will return for Tuesday leading to dry and pleasant conditions before a wave of low pressure looks to move in from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday leading to humid conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

