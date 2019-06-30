Becoming more comfortable and breezy Sunday with a shower or thunderstorm mainly north

TODAY: Breezy with sunshine, some clouds, and lowering humidity levels. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm, especially north. High: 83 TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 58 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High: 86 Low: 65

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Yesterday's cold front did a lot of things for the mid-Atlantic weather-wise. Most notably, it spawned numerous severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with winds strong enough to snap tree limbs and damage property. These thunderstorms also produced large hail along the I-95 corridor, and torrential rain wherever they hit. Of course, these same thunderstorms swept away the oppressive heat they initially encountered with temperatures crashing from the lower 90s into the lower 80s in a matter of an hour or so. This made for a rather nice end to the day with only a broken line of showers developing out ahead of the actual cold front Saturday evening.

Today, we reap the benefits of gusty northwest winds developing behind the departing boundary. These winds will steer cooler, drier air into the mid-Atlantic leading to a more pleasant afternoon. Dew points will fall through the 50s then with high temperatures in the more seasonable lower 80s. Cooler air aloft and warming air below will help some cumulus clouds bubble up throughout the day. Perhaps a shower or a rumble of thunder will form closer to the upper level low, mainly in the Poconos and north of the Lehigh Valley. Most of the time today for most of us, it will be dry.

Clouds will diminish after sundown as the atmosphere begins cooling. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s under lots of stars--a great way to wrap up the month of June with windows-open weather for sleeping.

July will start with sun-splashed skies and comfortable air Monday, though temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the middle 80s. Of course, that will feel refreshing soon enough. From mid to late week, an area of high pressure building into the southeastern United States will bring heat and humidity back to the table, along with daily shower and thunderstorm chances riding around it. Showers and a few thunderstorms will favor the first half of Tuesday and the second half of Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will fire with the peak of daytime heating, so mainly in the afternoons, Thursday and Friday. None of these days will be washouts, but certainly days to keep a close eye on radar when making outdoor plans. High temperatures each day from Tuesday through the Holiday weekend will flirt with 90 degrees. So, we could very well be celebrating our second heat wave of the year in the Lehigh Valley just in time for fireworks!

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!