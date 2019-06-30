Weather Forecast Discussion

Becoming more comfortable and breezy Sunday with a shower or thunderstorm mainly north

Pleasantly warm Monday before humidity returns

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 06:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:26 AM EDT

TODAY: Breezy with sunshine, some clouds, and lowering humidity levels. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm, especially north. High: 83

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High: 86 Low: 65

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Yesterday's cold front did a lot of things for the mid-Atlantic weather-wise. Most notably, it spawned numerous severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with winds strong enough to snap tree limbs and damage property. These thunderstorms also produced large hail along the I-95 corridor, and torrential rain wherever they hit. Of course, these same thunderstorms swept away the oppressive heat they initially encountered with temperatures crashing from the lower 90s into the lower 80s in a matter of an hour or so. This made for a rather nice end to the day with only a broken line of showers developing out ahead of the actual cold front Saturday evening.

Today, we reap the benefits of gusty northwest winds developing behind the departing boundary. These winds will steer cooler, drier air into the mid-Atlantic leading to a more pleasant afternoon. Dew points will fall through the 50s then with high temperatures in the more seasonable lower 80s. Cooler air aloft and warming air below will help some cumulus clouds bubble up throughout the day. Perhaps a shower or a rumble of thunder will form closer to the upper level low, mainly in the Poconos and north of the Lehigh Valley. Most of the time today for most of us, it will be dry.

Clouds will diminish after sundown as the atmosphere begins cooling. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s under lots of stars--a great way to wrap up the month of June with windows-open weather for sleeping.

July will start with sun-splashed skies and comfortable air Monday, though temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the middle 80s. Of course, that will feel refreshing soon enough. From mid to late week, an area of high pressure building into the southeastern United States will bring heat and humidity back to the table, along with daily shower and thunderstorm chances riding around it. Showers and a few thunderstorms will favor the first half of Tuesday and the second half of Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will fire with the peak of daytime heating, so mainly in the afternoons, Thursday and Friday. None of these days will be washouts, but certainly days to keep a close eye on radar when making outdoor plans. High temperatures each day from Tuesday through the Holiday weekend will flirt with 90 degrees. So, we could very well be celebrating our second heat wave of the year in the Lehigh Valley just in time for fireworks!

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:18 AM

  • W 8 mph
  • 26°
  • 60%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:13 AM

  • W 10 mph
  • 26°
  • 69%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 83°F 59°F
Average 82°F 61°F
Record 97°F June 30, 1964 48°F June 30, 1988

In case you missed it...

Trump makes history as first sitting US president to enter North Korea
POOL

Trump makes history as first sitting US president to enter North Korea

Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash
69 News

Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash

Motorcyclist who died in Exeter crash identified

Motorcyclist who died in Exeter crash identified

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall
69 News

1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall

Unlikely find: Memorial bench recovered from Schuylkill River

Unlikely find: Memorial bench recovered from Schuylkill River

Family and friends toss flowers in the ocean at Beth Chapman's memorial
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Family and friends toss flowers in the ocean at Beth Chapman's memorial

Closing arguments set for Monday in murder trial of Navy SEAL
Andrea Gallagher

Closing arguments set for Monday in murder trial of Navy SEAL

Sometimes, all it takes to save an injured turtle is a bra. No, seriously
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

Sometimes, all it takes to save an injured turtle is a bra. No, seriously

On International Asteroid Day, here's what to know about the threat to Earth
NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images

On International Asteroid Day, here's what to know about the threat to Earth

Man who spent 12 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit murdered
Innocence Project New Orleans

Man who spent 12 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit murdered

Thieves take sick boy's special gift, then return it with an apology
Pierce County Sheriff's Department via Facebook

Thieves take sick boy's special gift, then return it with an apology

Hiker, 73, found a week after getting lost in the California wilderness
Montrose Search and Rescue Team

Hiker, 73, found a week after getting lost in the California wilderness

Thousands expected to take to NYC streets for WorldPride
Four Freedoms Park via CNN

Thousands expected to take to NYC streets for WorldPride

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
69 News

Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County

Contractor: Utah murder suspect asked him to build a secret room
Copyright 2019 CNN

Contractor: Utah murder suspect asked him to build a secret room

Trump reverses course on Huawei
2019 Getty Images

Trump reverses course on Huawei

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

Vans collection honoring Frida Kahlo is here
CNN image

Vans collection honoring Frida Kahlo is here

BYU to provide NASA with critical research for future missions to Mars
NASA/JPL-CALTech via CNN

BYU to provide NASA with critical research for future missions to Mars