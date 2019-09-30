Weather Forecast Discussion

Briefly cooler and cloudier Monday before a big warm up mid-week

Flipping to fall, perhaps for good, Thursday

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 04:48 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:12 AM EDT

TODAY: Clouds and breaks of sun with a shower in spots. High: 71

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. Low: 58

TUESDAY: Clouds giving way to some sunshine, warmer and becoming more humid. High: 82 Low: 65

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Mother Nature has had some mood swings lately, with summer-like temperatures in the 80s this weekend, before it's back to the 70s to start the work and school week Monday. All the more reason to not "fall" for the autumn-esque feel just yet... The biggest swing of all happens Wednesday as highs soar through the upper 80s, possibly reaching the 90-degree mark in a few spots. This may be the last steamy day until next year as Mother Nature flips back to fall, perhaps for good, beginning Thursday. 

But let's take this one day at a time, beginning with Monday.

The same area of high pressure responsible for a lovely end to the weekend Sunday continues to shift farther east, over the Gulf of Maine, later Monday setting up an easterly wind. The ocean breeze will provide plenty of clouds, blocking temperatures from breaking out of the 60s for most of the day with highs barely hitting the lower 70s later in the afternoon. It will feel much cooler than this past weekend, though highs near 70 degrees are par for the course on the final day of September. At times, these clouds may sprinkle or lightly shower, especially the farther west you are during the day and the farther north you are at night. That's along a warm front lifting out of the Ohio River Valley, eventually leading to that aforementioned warm up.

As we switch the calendar from September to October Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm into the lower 80s along a southerly wind. There will be a hint of humidity in the air, too, which "sticks" around Wednesday...the warmest day of the week. Lots of sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80s, if not 90 degrees in spots, something that is pretty rare for October 2nd. It's happened, but it doesn't happen all too often. We have to go back to 2007 to find a 90 in Allentown. 

The good news is, whether highs hit 90 degrees or not, the heat will be gone 24 hours later. 

A cold front will come to the rescue of fall-lovers' in the northern mid-Atlantic Wednesday night and Thursday with some rain, a few storms, then a big cool-down. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees starting Thursday with lows in the 40s beginning Friday. And while cool, crisp air will come with lots of clouds and rain at times both workdays, the weekend days look quite bright during the day and quite starry at night. 

Wishes for a productive day back to work and school!

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:21 PM

  • E 5 mph
  • 19°
  • 54%

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:22 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 19°
  • 75%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 68°F 58°F
Average 69°F 47°F
Record 87°F September 30, 1986 33°F September 30, 2000

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

Albuquerque patrol car painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Albuquerque PD

Albuquerque patrol car painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election

Last chance to send your name to Mars next year
NASA/JPL-CALTech via CNN

Last chance to send your name to Mars next year

US airstrikes help repel attack on US base in Somalia
Copyright 2019 CNN

US airstrikes help repel attack on US base in Somalia

Negative interest rates inflating European real estate prices
Getty Images

Negative interest rates inflating European real estate prices

Adele and Beyoncé duet report a 'joke'
Getty Images

Adele and Beyoncé duet report a 'joke'

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of South Carolina postal worker
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of South Carolina postal worker

Massachusetts gas leak caused by inadvertent valve closure
WBZ via CNN

Massachusetts gas leak caused by inadvertent valve closure

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram account
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram account

Joe Pesci steals show at 'The Irishman' screening in New York
Getty Images

Joe Pesci steals show at 'The Irishman' screening in New York

Being happier will help you live longer, so learn how to be happier
Getty Images

Being happier will help you live longer, so learn how to be happier

Study: Parents should skip tablet when reading to kids
Lina Kivaka/Pexels

Study: Parents should skip tablet when reading to kids

Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
69 News

Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath

Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'

World isn't ready for discovery of life on Mars, NASA official says
Getty Images

World isn't ready for discovery of life on Mars, NASA official says

NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say

NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say

Oprah donates $1.15M to help minority students succeed in college
UNCF via CNN

Oprah donates $1.15M to help minority students succeed in college

The rally in US stocks has begun to fizzle out
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The rally in US stocks has begun to fizzle out