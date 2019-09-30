Briefly cooler and cloudier Monday before a big warm up mid-week

TODAY: Clouds and breaks of sun with a shower in spots. High: 71 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. Low: 58 TUESDAY: Clouds giving way to some sunshine, warmer and becoming more humid. High: 82 Low: 65

Mother Nature has had some mood swings lately, with summer-like temperatures in the 80s this weekend, before it's back to the 70s to start the work and school week Monday. All the more reason to not "fall" for the autumn-esque feel just yet... The biggest swing of all happens Wednesday as highs soar through the upper 80s, possibly reaching the 90-degree mark in a few spots. This may be the last steamy day until next year as Mother Nature flips back to fall, perhaps for good, beginning Thursday.

But let's take this one day at a time, beginning with Monday.

The same area of high pressure responsible for a lovely end to the weekend Sunday continues to shift farther east, over the Gulf of Maine, later Monday setting up an easterly wind. The ocean breeze will provide plenty of clouds, blocking temperatures from breaking out of the 60s for most of the day with highs barely hitting the lower 70s later in the afternoon. It will feel much cooler than this past weekend, though highs near 70 degrees are par for the course on the final day of September. At times, these clouds may sprinkle or lightly shower, especially the farther west you are during the day and the farther north you are at night. That's along a warm front lifting out of the Ohio River Valley, eventually leading to that aforementioned warm up.

As we switch the calendar from September to October Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm into the lower 80s along a southerly wind. There will be a hint of humidity in the air, too, which "sticks" around Wednesday...the warmest day of the week. Lots of sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80s, if not 90 degrees in spots, something that is pretty rare for October 2nd. It's happened, but it doesn't happen all too often. We have to go back to 2007 to find a 90 in Allentown.

The good news is, whether highs hit 90 degrees or not, the heat will be gone 24 hours later.

A cold front will come to the rescue of fall-lovers' in the northern mid-Atlantic Wednesday night and Thursday with some rain, a few storms, then a big cool-down. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees starting Thursday with lows in the 40s beginning Friday. And while cool, crisp air will come with lots of clouds and rain at times both workdays, the weekend days look quite bright during the day and quite starry at night.

Wishes for a productive day back to work and school!