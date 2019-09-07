Brighter and pleasant this weekend as Dorian sails well off to sea

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 78 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56 SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, but comfortable. High: 77 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

So long, Dorian! Hello, sunshine!

The hurricane that made several landfalls over the past week, a few in the Bahamas and one in coastal North Carolina, finally hitched a ride with the jet stream and is now destined for Newfoundland by later this weekend. It'll be an even weaker Tropical Storm at that time after peaking as a powerful Category 5 hurricane around the same time last weekend--wreaking havoc on those in its path.

Needless to say, we are happy to not have Dorian in our headlines any longer, and to get rid of the clouds and drizzle she spit into the northern mid-Atlantic later Thursday and Friday. In fact, most of this weekend will be completely dry despite a couple of disturbances slipping through the weather cracks. One of which is well to the north Saturday, while the other arrives as a dying cold front Sunday. These may open the door for a few more clouds at times, more so on Sunday than Saturday, but most of the time skies will be partly cloudy at worst with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s during the day and the middle 50s at night.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week ahead with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s, courtesy of an uptick in cloud cover, especially the farther south you go. That's where some showers can't be ruled out either. But if it's the summer-like warmth and humidity you're looking for... look no farther than mid to late week when temperatures will sneak back into the lower and middle 80s ahead of an approaching system. Dew points will briefly shoot into the upper 60s if not the 70s, too making temperatures feel a few degrees warmer.

The mini warm-up will come with some showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday and Thursday before fall-like weather makes a comeback into the following weekend.