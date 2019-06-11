Clear and cool tonight then a sunny and pleasant Wednesday follows

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 50 WEDNESDAY: Pleasant with sunshine and some high clouds. High: 76 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving late. Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Once some early morning clouds exited stage right and out to sea, we enjoyed a brighter, drier, and more comfortable Tuesday as abundant sunshine was the rule for most of the day. Granted, it was on the brisk and breezy side with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 miles-per-hour for most, with near 45 mile-per-hour gusts in the Poconos. But it's those northwest winds that we have to thank for ushering in the lower humidity levels, which in turn allowed for highs in the mid to upper 70s to feel quite nice.

As high pressure builds in overnight, winds will relax and the combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a comfortably cool night with lows dropping to near 50 degrees by morning, with some 40s likely in the normally colder spots. That high will remain in firm control of our weather on Wednesday, as it crests overhead early in the day and then slides offshore during the afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine to mix with some high clouds as the day progresses, with seasonably mild highs in the mid 70s, lighter winds, and still comfortable humidity levels. Those high clouds are the first sign of our next round of impending wet weather, which will arrive later Wednesday night.

The squeeze play is on later Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front to our west slides in our direction while a low pressure that develops across the Carolinas lifts up the coast, somewhere along or close to the Interstate 95 corridor. The latter will be accompanied by a slug of heavier rain somewhere along its path, while the front will bring a few showers and a thunderstorm or two as it approaches. The window for the wettest weather and the steadiest rain will likely be late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, likely either side of sunrise, when a half inch to an inch of rain on average may fall for most. After that steadier rain departs, much of the rest of the day Thursday may be largely dry, save a late day or evening shower or thunderstorm.

As our double feature departs Friday, the winds will again crank up and some cool and blustery weather arrives to wrap up the week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with stiff westerly winds and cooler than average highs in the low 70s. A pop-up instability shower is possible, mostly to the north in the Poconos, but most of the day should remain dry.

For Father's Day weekend, winds will relax a bit and shift more from the southwest, delivering warmer and more humid weather as the weekend progresses. Saturday still looks like the better weekend day with partly sunny skies, more sun early and more clouds late. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday night as a slow moving cold front creeps in our direction from the northwest. On Sunday, more clouds will be the rule with a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, although it certainly doesn't look like a washout. As that front gets hung up nearby into early next week, the humidity and rain chances likely linger through Monday and Tuesday.

Have a good night and a great Wednesday!