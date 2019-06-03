Clear & chilly tonight followed by a sunny Tuesday with a milder afternoon

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with less wind. Low: 45 TUESDAY: Comfortable with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High: 72 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in spots late, mainly to the north. Low: 57

Monday was certainly a beautiful day, all be it a little on the cool side. We had rain-free conditions with mostly sunny skies, but afternoon high temperatures only managed the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and typical highs now this time of the year should be in the upper 70s. A dip in the jet stream pushing all the way down into North Carolina has helped bring in the unseasonably cool air. Adding to the cooling effect was a stiff northwest breeze at times gusting over 20 miles-per-hour. The stiff breeze was thanks to a squeeze play between high pressure centered over the Great Lakes and low pressure spinning over northeastern Canada and its trailing cold front offshore.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will move closer to our area as we head into the evening and eventually build overhead as we go through the overnight. Skies will become clear and breezes will really slacken making for a perfect setup to allow low temperatures to dip all the way down into the mid 40s. These numbers may come close to record low temperatures in some areas. There will also likely be some higher elevation spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey that dip into the 30s. You may actually have to kick the heat back on in the house for sleeping tonight.

High pressure will build by to our south Tuesday and move offshore later in the afternoon. This will bring another dry day for us with plenty of sunshine followed by a slight increase in the clouds during the PM hours as a warm front tracks by to our north. Tuesday morning will start chilly, but with more of a southwest breeze developing during the afternoon, high temperatures should reach the low 70s, just a few degrees warmer compared to Monday and still below those normal highs in the upper 70s.

Our southwest wind flow will continue into Wednesday pumping in warmer air bringing high temperatures back to above seasonable levels in the mid 80s. There will also be a little uptick in the humidity Wednesday, and an upper level disturbance tracking through during the PM hours will bring a chance for scattered showers and t-storms. We'll remain rather warm and humid for Thursday with high temperatures again topping out in the mid 80s. A cold front will drop in from our north and west Thursday bringing more scattered showers and t-storms.

Thursday's cold front will push off to our south and stall for Friday into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This low pressure system will be bringing tropical Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, and initially our forecasts were calling for warm and humid conditions with scattered showers and t-storms Friday into the weekend. The latest forecast model guidance however suggest the showers and storms will get suppressed to our south and west thanks to surface high pressure and an upper level trough building down from the north. This setup will lead to mainly dry and fairly sunny conditions Friday into the weekend along with pleasant humidity values and high temperatures around 80 degrees. The low pressure system over the Plains states and Midwest may finally approach our area for the start of next week bringing increasing clouds and humidity as well as scattered showers and t-storms.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the week!