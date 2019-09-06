Weather Forecast Discussion

Clearing skies overnight set up a dry and pleasant weekend

Seasonably warm temps through early next week

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 03:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:55 PM EDT

TONIGHT:  Mainly cloudy with a shower early, mainly south and east, then clearing overnight. Low: 55
 
SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice. High: 78
 
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

It's a fringe Friday across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as we continue to lie on the outer fringes of Hurricane Dorian. After briefly making landfall on the easternmost Outer Banks of North Carolina Friday morning, the long-lived storm is now beginning to accelerate out to sea as it's finally picked up by the jet stream that will send it rocketing across the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. As a result of its quick departure, we'll have no weekend worries weather-wise, as a mix of clouds and sunshine awaits for both Saturday and Sunday, as do seasonably warm temperatures and light breezes. 

As promised, life on the edge of Dorian hasn't been that bad at all. For most of us, it has meant plenty of clouds on our Friday, a hardly noticeable breeze around 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, and a shower or two here and there. It's certainly been quite cool by early September standards, with highs only around 65 to 70 degrees, especially cool compared to the near 90-degree heat we sweated to just two days ago. Farther west towards central Pennsylvania, some sun is shining and that clearing will work east in our direction this evening and overnight as Dorian departs. Farther east towards the New Jersey and Delaware shores, the winds have been more brisk, gusting up to 40 miles-per-hour, and rough surf, rip currents, and minor tidal flooding has also resulted. But even at the beaches, the rain has been intermittent with the bulk of the rain and wind remaining off the coast.

Outside of a shower or two this evening, more likely points east into New Jersey and less likely farther west into Pennsylvania, expect clearing skies overnight from west to east. Lows will be comfortably cool and in the mid 50s, with winds shifting around the northwest on the backside of our departing hurricane. Light west to northwest breezes continue over the weekend and will accompany a good amount of sunshine both weekend days, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s each afternoon. A weak disturbance may touch off a few sprinkles or a shower over Upstate New York late Saturday, with just the slight chance of one or two of these drifting into northeastern Pennsylvania from the Poconos on north.

The dry and mostly quiet weather continues into early next week, with times of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday as high pressure over eastern Canada is the primary controller of our weather. Light northeast winds around that high on Monday may mean slightly cooler temperatures to start the new work and school week with highs in the low 70s, then we bounce back up into the upper 70s as winds shift more southerly on Tuesday. A weak disturbance sliding by to our south on Monday could touch off a few showers towards far southern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware, but most of us likely remain dry. Then highs warm into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week with a shower or thunderstorm chance accompanying partly sunny skies.

Have a great night and enjoy the nice weekend weather!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:13 PM

  • NE 12 mph
  • 17°
  • 72%

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:10 PM

  • ENE 5 mph
  • 18°
  • 67%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 73°F 55°F
Average 77°F 56°F
Record 96°F September 06, 1983 42°F September 06, 1988

In case you missed it...

Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Afghanistan attack
AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Afghanistan attack

Texas lt. gov. bucks NRA on background check support
Bob Levey/2016 Getty Images

Texas lt. gov. bucks NRA on background check support

Google hit by DOJ demand for antitrust records
Copyright 2019 CNN

Google hit by DOJ demand for antitrust records

Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
Rob Schollenberger

Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks

Hundreds of stranded Bahamians look for a way out
UK Ministry of Defence via CNN

Hundreds of stranded Bahamians look for a way out

Attorneys for Epstein accuser request interview with Prince Andrew
Getty Images

Attorneys for Epstein accuser request interview with Prince Andrew

Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky

Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky

Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors

Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors

Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse

After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals

After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals

Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court

Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court

India's historic, risky landing on moon's polar surface may have failed
ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

India's historic, risky landing on moon's polar surface may have failed

24th annual Bowers Chile Pepper Festival brings the heat
Jim Vasil | 69 News

24th annual Bowers Chile Pepper Festival brings the heat

Diving boat victims likely died from smoke inhalation, official says
CNN Video

Diving boat victims likely died from smoke inhalation, official says

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police

Fed's Powell signals a possible rate cut
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Fed's Powell signals a possible rate cut

Dorian dogs: 3 more transported to Berks from Carolinas
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Dorian dogs: 3 more transported to Berks from Carolinas

Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault
MGN

Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault

Health Beat: Braces for the spine get girl up and tumbling

Health Beat: Braces for the spine get girl up and tumbling

Gov. Wolf to take Tree of Life mezuzah to Holocaust memorial

Gov. Wolf to take Tree of Life mezuzah to Holocaust memorial