Clearing skies overnight set up a dry and pleasant weekend

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a shower early, mainly south and east, then clearing overnight. Low: 55



SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice. High: 78



SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

It's a fringe Friday across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as we continue to lie on the outer fringes of Hurricane Dorian. After briefly making landfall on the easternmost Outer Banks of North Carolina Friday morning, the long-lived storm is now beginning to accelerate out to sea as it's finally picked up by the jet stream that will send it rocketing across the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. As a result of its quick departure, we'll have no weekend worries weather-wise, as a mix of clouds and sunshine awaits for both Saturday and Sunday, as do seasonably warm temperatures and light breezes.

As promised, life on the edge of Dorian hasn't been that bad at all. For most of us, it has meant plenty of clouds on our Friday, a hardly noticeable breeze around 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, and a shower or two here and there. It's certainly been quite cool by early September standards, with highs only around 65 to 70 degrees, especially cool compared to the near 90-degree heat we sweated to just two days ago. Farther west towards central Pennsylvania, some sun is shining and that clearing will work east in our direction this evening and overnight as Dorian departs. Farther east towards the New Jersey and Delaware shores, the winds have been more brisk, gusting up to 40 miles-per-hour, and rough surf, rip currents, and minor tidal flooding has also resulted. But even at the beaches, the rain has been intermittent with the bulk of the rain and wind remaining off the coast.

Outside of a shower or two this evening, more likely points east into New Jersey and less likely farther west into Pennsylvania, expect clearing skies overnight from west to east. Lows will be comfortably cool and in the mid 50s, with winds shifting around the northwest on the backside of our departing hurricane. Light west to northwest breezes continue over the weekend and will accompany a good amount of sunshine both weekend days, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s each afternoon. A weak disturbance may touch off a few sprinkles or a shower over Upstate New York late Saturday, with just the slight chance of one or two of these drifting into northeastern Pennsylvania from the Poconos on north.

The dry and mostly quiet weather continues into early next week, with times of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday as high pressure over eastern Canada is the primary controller of our weather. Light northeast winds around that high on Monday may mean slightly cooler temperatures to start the new work and school week with highs in the low 70s, then we bounce back up into the upper 70s as winds shift more southerly on Tuesday. A weak disturbance sliding by to our south on Monday could touch off a few showers towards far southern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware, but most of us likely remain dry. Then highs warm into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week with a shower or thunderstorm chance accompanying partly sunny skies.

Have a great night and enjoy the nice weekend weather!