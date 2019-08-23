Clearing skies tonight along with refreshingly cool low temperatures

TONIGHT: Rain moving away early, clearing and comfortable cool with patchy fog possible late. Low: 57 SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice with low humidity. High: 79 SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds. Low: 58

After five consecutive days at or above 90 degrees in many locations, Friday marked the end of the longest heat wave of 2019 so far in a big way. Many locations only saw high temperatures reach the mid 70s today much in part thanks to a rather cloudy sky and some lingering rain, primarily south of the Lehigh Valley, courtesy of a pesky cold front that slowly crossed the region yesterday, but still remained close enough offshore and to the south across the Delmarva. Regardless of the rather gloomy skies, the air mass certainly felt much more refreshing as dew points dropped from near 70 degrees over the last several days to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees today.

As we head into this evening, some rain will linger to the south of the Lehigh valley for a little bit, but should eventually fizzle and move away to the south and east heading into the nighttime as our aforementioned cold front finally pushes further away offshore and to our south. An area of high pressure building eastward from the Great Lakes will also flex its muscles driving in more dry air on a north breeze which will help to scour out the clouds. We can expect skies to eventually turn mostly clear overnight, and with light winds and a much drier air mass, low temperatures will be able to drop to some refreshingly cool levels in the upper 50s.

High pressure will dominate our weather as we head through the weekend making for mostly dry conditions. As the high builds into eastern Canada on Saturday, our wind direction will come out of the northeast keeping dew points low well down into the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Look for another refreshingly cool night Saturday night with just a few clouds and low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. High pressure will stay in control as it builds eastward across New England on Sunday. With perhaps a bit more of an easterly onshore component to our wind Sunday, a little more Atlantic moisture will try to stream across our area. This will lead to a tad more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but there should still be some decent sunny periods and afternoon high temperatures will stay in the upper 70s. With a little bit of that Atlantic moisture, a couple sprinkles or a shower may work in off the Atlantic. Those in New Jersey, and perhaps even far eastern Pennsylvania, could see a little bit of this activity, but most should be dry.

High pressure will continue to be a driving force behind our weather for Monday and Tuesday as it slowly builds into Atlantic Canada. This position will keep our easterly onshore wind component in place which will also keep dew points low and comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Some Atlantic moisture will also stay around with the onshore flow so expect more clouds than sunshine Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps even a sprinkle or shower, but still mainly dry conditions.

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, big changes start to unfold as high pressure across Atlantic Canada finally moves further away out to sea. At the same time, a cold front and upper level trough will slowly approach from our west. Out ahead of these features, our wind direction will change to the south and southwest ushering back in warmer and more humid air. Look for Wednesday and Thursday to feature a return to high temperatures well into the 80s along with more in the way of sunshine. The cold front and upper level trough to our west may bring a shower or t-storm, but much of that will depend upon just how fast these features can move. An area of low pressure developing off the Carolina coast and moving northeastward, possibly becoming a tropical system, may slow the speed of the cold front and upper level trough enough that even Wednesday and Thursday could be mainly dry too. Stay tuned for updates!

