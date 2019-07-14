Comfortably cool tonight followed by a sunny & seasonable Monday

TONIGHT: A moonlit sky. Low: 59 MONDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. High: 87 MONDAY NIGHT: A moonlit sky. Low: 64

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Many would likely agree that our weekend ended on a high note weather-wise as mother nature provided us with another mostly sunny and dry day great for outdoor activities. We did see a cold front track from northwest to southeast across the area early in the day, but this of course brought no rainfall with it, just a brief period of increasing clouds. Temperatures spiked quickly ahead of the front, and many of us already by the early afternoon saw our high temperatures reach the upper 80s with parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey even reaching the low 90s. Humidity also started rather high, but once we got the front to press to our south and east by the afternoon, a northwest wind helped usher in drier air dropping our humidity to more comfortable levels.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will build atop the region overnight tonight keeping a dry air mass in place along with clear skies and light winds. This will be a good promoter to allow low temperatures to fall to some comfy cool levels that we haven't seen in a while. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees so it's probably cool enough that you can turn off the A/C and open up the windows for sleeping. High pressure will remain overhead for Monday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Afternoon high temperatures will reach seasonable levels in the mid to perhaps a few upper 80s.

High pressure will move off the coast for Tuesday allowing our wind direction to change back to the southwest. This will usher in warmer and more humid air Tuesday. The morning will likely start comfortable, but expect humidity values to become more uncomfortable by the afternoon with high temperatures also returning to around 90 degrees. While most of the day looks to be dry, a warm front moving from southwest to northeast across the area combined with increasing moisture may spark an isolated afternoon/early evening shower or t-storm, mainly north of Interstate 80, and near and west of Interstate 81.

Chances will increase for scattered showers and t-storms Wednesday, mainly in the PM, as moisture from the remnants of now Tropical Depression Barry starts getting caught up in upper level energy digging into southeastern Canada. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Wednesday with very humid conditions and afternoon high temperatures still climbing to around 90 degrees. Showers and t-storms may become more widespread Thursday as Barry's remnants slide eastward from the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Due to the tropical origin of the moisture working into our area, showers and t-storms will have the potential to bring locally heavy rainfall and perhaps some flooding. At this time we are projecting high temperatures Thursday to be in the upper 80s, but if things end up being wetter and cloudier, these numbers will likely be cooler.

By Friday we see the remnants of Barry move offshore as a broad ridge in the jet stream combined with surface high pressure starts to expand across the eastern half of the country. This setup will go into the weekend and will lead to fairly dry times, but also hazy, hot, and humid times with afternoon high temperatures around or a few ticks above 90 degrees. A complicating factor will be any upper-level disturbances riding over top of the jet stream ridge and dropping through the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic. These are virtually impossible to account for this far out so we'll allow for at least an isolated PM t-storm chance Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Have a great and safe night and week ahead!