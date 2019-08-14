Continued chances for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two over the next several days

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and rather humid with a shower or t-storm, mainly this evening; patchy fog late. Low: 65 THURSDAY: Some early fog; clouds and occasional sun, slightly less humid with a shower or some drizzle around. High: 83 THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy with a spotty shower and areas of fog late. Low: 66

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Stuck in a rut. That will be the theme of our forecast for the remainder of the week as the area remains sandwiched between an area of high pressure to the north across the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, and a stalled front along the East Coast. Ripples of energy riding along the stalled front over the next several days will keep our skies rather cloudy with a few breaks of sun, and also the occasional shower, drizzle, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, although there will still be plenty of dry times thrown in the mix. Humidity will remain high overall as well, so while we don't expect any organized severe weather the next several days, a downpour or two on occasion can't entirely be ruled out.

Wednesday featured some sunny periods, but more clouds overall, with spotty showers, and even the occasional thunderstorm with downpours which occurred mainly this morning and across parts of the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey. Doppler radar suggested this activity dropped around 2 inches of rain across central Gloucester County in New Jersey. Afternoon high temperatures today reached the mid 80s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will continue to be possible as we head into the evening, but after the sun goes down, the loss of daytime heating should allow much of the activity to fall apart. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise overnight, and some patchy fog may form late, certainly in those locations that received rainfall the last 24 hours. Overnight low temperatures should drop into the mid 60s.

Patchy fog will remain possible through our Thursday morning rush but otherwise Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and the occasional spotty shower with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. With an easterly wind flow developing tomorrow, we'll get some slightly less humid and more stable air to build in, so hence we do not expect to see much in the way of thunderstorm activity. At the same time, the easterly wind flow bringing in some Atlantic moisture may help to produce some times of drizzle. Afternoon high temperatures Thursday should reach the low to mid 80s. Friday's forecast will be very similar to Thursday as we retain our easterly wind flow. Some patchy morning fog will once again be possible but otherwise it's another mostly cloudy day with the occasional spotty shower or some times of drizzle with a low chance for a rumble or two of thunder. High temperatures are also once again expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks sunnier with plenty of dry times, although not entirely rain-free, as we'll still have a slight chance for a couple showers or a thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday as humidity remains high. Our pesky stalled front along the East Coast from the end of the week should fizzle out, so shower and thunderstorm coverage over the weekend looks fairly isolated. Some heat will also try to build back in as our wind direction takes on more of a south to southwesterly flow. High temperatures Saturday should climb back into the mid to upper 80s, and Sunday's high temperatures look to get back to around 90 degrees.

The heat and humidity will stay with us at the start of next week with high temperatures staying at or just above 90 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will remain in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies otherwise as a cold front tracks in from our north and west. High temperatures should fall back a little behind this front into the upper 80s for the middle of next week.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of this week!