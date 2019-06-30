Cool & comfy tonight followed by pleasantly warm weather Monday

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 58 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High: 86 MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds; a shower possible late, mainly north. Low: 65

After a very active Saturday afternoon with numerous t-storms, some of which were severe producing wind damage and large hail, Sunday was a much quieter day. The culprit for Saturday's storms was a cold front that tracked from north to south across the region. Fortunately we reaped the benefits of a more refreshing air mass that built in behind the front for Sunday. The morning started on the muggy side with dew points well into the 60s, but during the afternoon we saw those dew points drop back into the more comfy 50s courtesy of a refreshing northwesterly breeze ushering in drier air. Upper level energy swinging across Upstate New York and New England sparked scattered showers and t-storms in those areas, and a few showers were able to sneak far enough south into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, but most stayed dry. We saw a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will build in from our west tonight into Monday keeping our weather quiet and pleasant. Clear skies and lighter winds are expected tonight, and with drier air in place along with dew points in the 50s, it will be a good promoter for low temperatures to drop into the more comfortable upper 50s. This will be a good night to shut the A/C off and open up those windows. Monday will be a mostly sunny day with relatively warm afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s, but still comfortable dew points in the 50s. A weak warm front moving in from the west Monday night may spark a shower or two well after midnight getting into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, primarily across areas north of the Lehigh Valley.

As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast later Monday night into Tuesday, warmer and more humid air will stream back into the Mid-Atlantic as a west to southwesterly wind flow returns. As the heat over the center of the nation begins to shift eastward, a weak disturbance will move from the eastern Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday along the periphery of this heat dome. Thus, we will allow for a spotty shower or t-storm on Tuesday, but there will be plenty more dry times than wet times with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew points will spike back up into the low and mid 60s Tuesday and we can call this moderately humid. Those dew points will only continue to rise however for the rest of the week reaching the more noticeable, if not oppressive, upper 60s to low 70s.

A brief bubble of high pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a mainly dry day along with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Very late in the day Wednesday and at night, a warm front will move through from our west possibly sparking a hit-or-miss shower or t-storm. Wednesday night will also feature a return to very mild and muggy nights with low temperatures struggling to even drop below 70 degrees. That will be the case for the remainder of the week.

As we head into the 4th of July holiday, the heat and humidity will continue to ramp up as a jet stream ridge builds back into the eastern United States. From the 4th of July through Saturday, we can expect oppressive heat and humidity with high temperatures in the low 90s and daily chances of hit-or-miss showers and t-storms compliments of the moist and unstable air mass in place. While at this time it does not look like we'll see any organized severe weather through this period, a few t-storms could certainly contain torrential downpours given the high humidity.

Have a great and safe night and week ahead!