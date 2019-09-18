Cooler for now, warm by the weekend, and sunny all the while

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 46



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and delightful. High: 73



THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 47

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Sure, today was a little cooler than the last few days. And yes, there were some extra fair weather cumulus clouds brought in off the ocean by a northeast breeze. Nevertheless, it was another nice mid-September day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a bit more of a fall feel, with afternoon highs mostly in the low 70s. Any clouds wills melt away this evening leaving us with mostly clear skies overnight and one of the coolest nights we've seen since late spring. Widespread 40s are on the way not only tonight but Thursday night as well, and outside of the Poconos, it's the first 40-something-degree weather most of us have seen since early June.

In between our pair of cool and crisp nights will be a mostly sunny day on Thursday, without the bulk of the fair weather clouds that bubbled up today. We'll bounce back nicely from our chilly start, but highs will remain a little below average and in the low 70s for one final day, thanks to a strong high pressure parked to our north over New England. That high is responsible for the dry and pleasant stretch of weather, but it's the northeast winds around that high that are providing the cooler flow of air off the ocean. But as that high sinks south in our direction on Thursday and eventually to our south towards the Carolinas later this week, our winds will shift from the west and southwest. That's a warmer wind direction, and temperatures will start their ascent on Friday.

We'll keep the mostly sunny skies Friday and through most of the weekend with that high pressure the only player on our weather field. After one more crisp start in the 40s early Friday morning, temperatures jump to around 80 degrees by Friday afternoon, and then into the mid and even upper 80s over the weekend. So the last weekend of summer looks to be quite summery with unseasonably warm highs and plenty of sunshine, but thankfully without the oppressive humidity levels that usually accompany 80-something-degree warmth in July and August.

Fall begins before sunrise Monday morning with the autumnal equinox, specifically at 3:50am Monday, and it should be a summery start to the season. An approaching cold front will bring some extra clouds and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day and overnight, but most of the day may remain dry with at least partly sunny skies and highs again in the mid 80s. The humidity may inch up a bit ahead of that cold front as well, before quickly dropping back into the comfortable range once that front passes later Monday night. That should set up some seasonably mild and dry weather for the middle of next week with mid 70s and partly sunny skies.

Have a great night and enjoy the nice weather!