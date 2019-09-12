Cooler today but still rather humid with a shower or t-storm on occasion

TODAY: Clouds and limited sun, still warm and humid for a while with showers and a t-storm, then cooler late. High: 83 TONIGHT: Damp early with a bit of rain and drizzle; otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool overnight. Low: 59 FRIDAY: Cooler and less humid with clouds and breaks of sun. High: 72 Low: 60

Those that are fans of mid-summer heat and humidity are certainly rejoicing with the weather pattern we're experiencing right now. Wednesday felt more like July as opposed to early to mid September as much of the region saw high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values a few ticks warmer due to high dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. While a good chunk of the day was dry in many spots, we did see a few showers and t-storms bubble up late in the afternoon, and then continue into the evening, as a cold front slowly worked its way southward from the Great Lakes and Upstate New York clashing with the very warm and humid air across our region. A few of these storms were locally strong with gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps even some small hail.

A few hit-or-miss showers and t-storms from the daytime Wednesday stayed with us early last night before eventually dying out leaving us with dry conditions for a while overnight. Once we got well past midnight into the wee hours of Thursday morning, a line of showers and some rumbles of thunder over central Pennsylvania tracked eastward crossing the region. This activity lost a lot of its punch as it crossed our area, but some isolated downpours were still seen. Other than a little bit of rain, we saw partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with very warm and muggy conditions as low temperatures didn't even drop below 70 degrees in many locations.

Today will still be rather warm and humid, but certainly not as hot as Wednesday, thanks to mostly cloudy skies along with more scattered showers and t-storms, really at any time throughout the day, courtesy of the aforementioned cold front to our north that will continue pushing southward across the region. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Lehigh Valley and Berks and points south highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather so we don't anticipate organized severe storms, but a couple could contain strong winds, downpours, and small hail. High temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s for many, but the cold front pushing southward across the region will create a sharp temperature gradient with parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey likely struggling to even get to the mid 70s for highs, while parts of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware could push the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A little rain or drizzle will be possible at least early on tonight, but for most of the overnight, it should be dry, just mostly cloudy. Our cold front that we're tracking will now push to our south allowing our wind direction to change to a northeasterly flow. This will usher back in a cooler and less humid air mass with low temperatures tonight dropping back into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will likely start off still rather cloudy with enough moisture left behind from our cold front that had been working north to south through the region. We might even still see a little rain or drizzle very early in the day, mainly well south near the Mason Dixon line, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. As Friday progresses however, an area of high pressure centered across northern New England will provide the region with a northeast and easterly wind flow which in turn will deliver drier air. We can expect clouds to slowly but steadily give way to some sunshine from east to west. South and west of the Lehigh Valley towards Berks, Schuylkill, and Lancaster counties, clouds may be a bit more stubborn and last to break. As a result of the early clouds and easterly onshore wind flow, high temperatures Friday will only reach the low 70s, much cooler than the past few days.

Temperatures and humidity will climb back up over the weekend as high pressure over New England moves out to sea for Saturday while a cold front moves in from our west. A southerly wind flow ahead of that front will help raise our high temperatures back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday. With the cold front approaching from our west, we can expect more clouds than sunshine Saturday, along with the chance for a shower or t-storm certainly later in the afternoon into the evening. Coverage of showers and storms doesn't look too great at this time, so we should still see plenty of dry times Saturday. Saturday's cold front will move east and offshore for Sunday allowing high pressure to build overhead. This will bring us a dry day Sunday with partial sunshine and a little less humidity as high temperatures continue their climb to the mid 80s. These middle 80s for highs look to stay with us for the start of next week, but the highs will drop back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees by the middle of next week, as another area of high pressure builds into New England changing our wind direction to a northeast and easterly flow again.

Have a great and safe Thursday and rest of the week!