Dangerously hot and humid this weekend with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees at times

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy with an evening shower or t-storm in a few spots. Low: 76 SATURDAY: Extremely hot and humid with sunshine for the most part. High: 97 SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, very warm, and stuffy. Low: 78

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR MOST OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, WESTERN NEW JERSEY, AND NORTHERN DELAWARE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR LUZERNE, SCHUYLKILL, AND PIKE COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT.

Mother Nature turned the heat dial up to dangerous Friday and keeps it there all weekend long. Heat indices in the triple-digits during the day will be followed by overnight temperatures in the 70s, meaning there's little to no relief even after the sun goes down. The "air you can wear" comes courtesy of tropical-like dew points in the 70s, making the outdoors feel more like a sauna than anything else.

When the steamy air is combined with temperatures in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, air may feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees across the northern mid-Atlantic. Plenty of sunshine will only add salt to the weather wound as sunburnt skin can't cool off. For all of these reasons, the National Weather Service maintains an Excessive Heat Warning for most of eastern Pennsylvania, western New Jersey, and northern Delaware through Sunday night. That's when a cold front will be approaching from the northwest with both good and bad intentions.

We'll start with the bad news...

Showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the cold front Sunday night into Monday night may produce torrential rain as they roll through a moisture-rich environment. Like many recent rain events, some locations may get a few inches of rain in a short amount of time, meaning flash flooding will be a big concern.

Now, the good news...

These will be "heat-busting" storms. High temperatures Monday will be limited by the clouds and rain, likely coming in a solid 15 degrees cooler than the few previous days. Highs in the lower 80s Monday will mark the end of a nasty heat wave across the area. It won't be as uncomfortable on Monday, either, though we'll have to exercise a bit of patience for the great-feeling stuff.

The heat-busting cold front will slide off the coast early Tuesday morning, taking the rain and the humidity with it. Highs in the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon will be met by dew points at or below that tolerable 60 degree mark. It'll be the first pleasant day in a while, but it certainly won't be the last. Temperatures will slip into the lower 60s through dark and early Wednesday, then it's rinse and repeat for the rest of the week. The next chance for a thunderstorm and somewhat humid air won't evolve until the upcoming weekend.

Stay cool! And remember to look twice for baby and pets before locking up that car!