Drier, warmer, & sunnier today with humidity dropping a little later

TODAY: Partly sunny and quite warm with a spotty sprinkle possible. High: 88 TONIGHT: Mostly clear and more comfortable; some fog may form late. Low: 64 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm but not all that humid. High: 88 Low: 67

Parts of our area were sure hit hard with flooding the last 24 hours as a warm front first tracked through Thursday followed by an approaching cold front from the west. With converging air along these boundaries combined with a very humid air mass, it was the perfect setup to produce numerous showers and t-storms. Just your general showers with a few brief downpours started popping up Thursday morning, but by the afternoon we saw a big increase in the coverage of heavier showers and t-storms with downpours. Several areas, mainly from the I-78 corridor and south, saw anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in just a couple of hours resulting in flash flooding. Slower moving torrential downpours from just west of Quakertown to around Pottstown, and through western Montgomery through eastern Berks counties, produced as much as 6 inches of rain. This resulted in a flash flood emergency for these areas along parts of the Routes 663, 100 and 422 corridors, with widespread reports of road closures, water rescues, flooded homes and businesses (some needing to be evacuated), and even a few cars swept away by fast moving floodwaters.

While a few heavier showers or a t-storm lingered early last night, once we got past midnight, much of the activity died out or moved away to our east. It was a partly to mostly cloudy and muggy night otherwise with some fog developing, certainly in those areas that received the most rainfall the last 24 hours, and low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Even though the steady and heavy rains are long gone, due to residual runoff and standing water, some minor flooding along the Schuylkill River from Norristown down into Philadelphia will continue to occur into our Friday afternoon. Be sure to obey any road closures if your travels take you in that direction.

A cold front will slide offshore as we move through the rest of our Friday. While most of us should be dry, the front will still be close enough to possibly spark a stray sprinkle. Anything that does pop up should be light and brief. Skies will turn out a lot sunnier otherwise leading to warmer high temperatures compared to Thursday in the upper 80s. We'll remain rather humid initially, but we can expect those humidity levels to drop to some slightly more comfortable levels later in the day as a push of dry air builds in on a west-northwesterly wind flow.

High pressure returns for Saturday leading to a dry day with mostly sunny skies and still very warm high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Fortunately, humidity will remain at moderate levels, so it won't be as uncomfortable as what it was like for the latter half of this past week. A weak and moisture-starved cold front will track through late Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a slight increase in the clouds and just a very low chance for a spotty shower or two. Most of us should remain dry going through Sunday with more mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures once again should be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and also once again humidity should remain at moderate levels.

High pressure will start us out next week leading to a mostly sunny and dry Monday with very warm high temperatures in the upper 80s but not too terribly humid. High pressure will work off the coast for the rest of the week allowing heat and humidity to build on a southwesterly wind flow. High temperatures should be right around or just above 90 degrees along with partly sunny skies and a shower or t-storm here and there. A wild card could be Tropical Storm Barry currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Barry is expected to be either be a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane before making landfall, likely in Louisiana, over the weekend. Some of that remnant tropical moisture may make its way in our direction later next week depending on the track of the remnant low pressure.

Have a great and safe rest of your Friday and weekend!