Drizzle and rain, some heavy, much of the night and in spots a few rumbles of thunder

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain or drizzle most of the time and a t-storm in spots. Low: 61

TUESDAY: Turning out sunny, breezy and becoming less humid. High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 52

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Mother Nature had a "case of the Monday" with cloudy skies, drizzle or rain, and below normal temperatures with us all day long. As expected, rainfall totals during the day were underwhelming for some as areas along and east of the Delaware River saw .10" or less. Meanwhile, most of eastern Pennsylvania collected between .25" and .50" of rain through Monday afternoon, which made for a damp and dreary day. Those conditions didn't do any favors for the temperatures either as they were mired in the 60s much of the day.

The rain and drizzle will continue for most of the night as the low that's been sitting to our south since late last week will continue to work its way northeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey this evening. Then after midnight, the cold front to our west will sweep through the region bringing a line of steadier and at times heavier rain with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Some minor flooding is possible with that round of rain, but that will primarily occur in poor drainage areas. The rain will taper off just prior to sunrise with most locations receiving .50" to 1.0" total. Rainfall totals up to 2.5" are certainly possible, but those will be the exception rather than the norm. With all that moisture in place overnight don't look for the temperatures to fluctuate much. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s.

In the wake of the cold front, high pressure will build in from the Midwest on Tuesday. This high pressure system will clear out the clouds, but it will also tighten up the pressure gradient resulting in breezy conditions throughout the day. Aside from the northwesterly breeze, it'll be a very pleasant day on Tuesday as skies turn out sunny and temperatures reach into the upper 70s.

The high will slide direct over us and off the East Coast on Wednesday, which will lead to another rather sunny day. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday as they hit the upper 70s, but with less wind, it may end up being a slightly more enjoyable day outside.

Our next chance for rain will come late Wednesday night into Thursday in a similar fashion to what unfolded Monday. One area of low pressure will be working its way up the East Coast while another low and its associated cold front are moving east across the Midwest and Great Lakes. The rain will be showery when it begins late Wednesday night but is expected to become steadier and at times heavier on Thursday. The rain and cloudier skies will hold temperatures from climbing much further than the low and middle 70s on Thursday, which for mid-June is about 5 degrees below normal.

Have a great night!