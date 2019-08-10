Dry and pleasant weather remains for the rest of the weekend

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with patchy valley fog late. Low: 56 SUNDAY: Patchy morning valley fog; otherwise, plenty of sunshine and pleasant. High: 83 SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with patchy valley fog possible again late. Low: 58

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Many would likely agree that some spectacular weather has made its way into our region with perfect timing for the weekend. Saturday got off to a clear and comfortably cool start with many seeing low temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Plenty of sunshine was seen all day long with just some fair weather mid and high clouds occasionally streaming across the sky. Afternoon high temperatures reached the seasonable low to a few mid 80s, and with a very dry air mass in place, dew points were in the comfortable low to mid 50s.

The reason for our nice weather is thanks to a large surface high pressure system building in from the Great Lakes making it tough for any rain or storms to form, while a dip in the jet stream over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is providing us with the pleasant temperatures. A northwest wind flow through that dip in the jet stream is also providing the comfortably low humidity and dew point values. With surface high pressure building overhead for tonight, expect clear skies with light winds and refreshingly cool low temperatures dipping into the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late, mainly in sheltered valley locations. High pressure will remain overhead for Sunday leading to another dry and mostly sunny day with afternoon high temperatures again reaching the low to a few mid 80s. Sunday night will once again be clear (perhaps a little patchy sheltered valley fog again late) with low temperatures also once again dropping to refreshingly cool levels in the upper 50s. We should also point out that while the annual Perseids meteor shower will peak late Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday, we expect cloud cover to hinder viewing at that time. Tonight and Sunday night will be your best bets to catch some meteors streaking across the sky, however, an almost full moon will provide some natural light pollution that may muddle your meteor scouting efforts just a bit.

High pressure will move off the coast for Monday leading to a return of a southwest wind flow. This southwesterly flow will help to raise temperatures and humidity levels with afternoon highs returning to the mid and upper 80s and likely a more uncomfortable feel with humidity late in the day. While a good portion of Monday should be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a cold front approaching from the northwest late in the day into the night could spark a stray shower or thunderstorm.

The cold front that approaches from the northwest late Monday will provide a train track for a wave of low pressure to move along, crossing the region Tuesday. Some uncertainty surrounds the track of this low which will have big implications on our weather. If the track takes it more into Upstate New, then we can expect more sunshine and dry times, but it will be very warm and humid and there will likely still be scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be locally strong. If low pressure tracks further south however, we can expect a cloudier and damper Tuesday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which again could be on the strong side. This cloudier and damper solution would also lead to cooler temperatures, but humidity would still be high. At this time, we're forecasting high temperatures to reach the mid 80s, but this is certainly subject to change.

Tuesday's low pressure system will scoot off the coast for Wednesday leading to more in the way of sunshine, but the low's trailing cold front will remain close by keeping a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the forecast as well as high humidity. High temperatures should reach the mid 80s. High pressure then looks to build back in from the Great Lakes for the end of the week into next weekend leading to dry conditions with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, more comfortable humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!