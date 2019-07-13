Dry, warm, & sunny the next couple days with tolerable humidity

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and increasingly muggy. Low: 69 SUNDAY: More sunshine than clouds and warm with humidity dropping in the afternoon. High: 86 SUNDAY NIGHT: A moonlit sky. Low: 60

Mother nature is giving us a much deserved break from active weather this weekend thanks to high pressure moving atop the region. Saturday featured plenty of sunshine mixed with fair weather cumulus clouds and a light breeze. Morning low temperatures were in the low to mid 60s and afternoon high temperatures were fairly close to seasonable levels in the mid to a few upper 80s. Dew points were noticeable in the low to mid 60s, but this is certainly nothing oppressive.

Tonight we will track a weak cold moving into our region from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada. The front will have very little moisture to work with so we expect it to be a mainly dry passage. We it's not entirely out of the realm of possibilities that someone gets a brief sprinkle, pretty much everyone should be dry with just a little increase in some clouds. Dew points will continue to climb through the 60s so expect a muggier and warmer night compared to last night with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our weak cold front that tracks through overnight will push off to our south and east Sunday morning. Once more it wouldn't be a shock to see an isolated brief sprinkle early in the day, but again, pretty much everyone should be dry. High pressure will then start building back in from the Great Lakes leading to a mostly sunny day. While the morning will be a bit on the muggy side, a northwest breeze will help usher in lower and more comfortable dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. High temperatures will still be warm topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

A rather dry air mass will stay in place Sunday night into Monday continuing to keep dew points and humidity values at bay. With mostly clear skies expected overnight Sunday, low temperatures should drop to cooler and more pleasant levels around 60 degrees. High pressure will remain in control sitting atop the region Monday bringing plenty of sunshine with seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s.

High pressure will move off the coast for Tuesday allowing our wind direction to change back to the southwest. This will usher in warmer and more humid air Tuesday with high temperatures returning to around 90 degrees. A warm front moving from southwest to northeast across the area may spark a couple afternoon showers or t-storms, but the coverage doesn't look to be too widespread at this time. High temperatures will stay near 90 degrees for the rest of the week and the air will remain sticky as well. Chances will continue to increase for scattered showers and t-storms moving through the rest of the week as an approaching cold front slides in our direction from the northwest. Some moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Barry may also hitch a ride up our late week cold front, which could enhance some rain depending on where the remnants track. Barry had strengthened briefly to a minimal hurricane as it was making landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana Saturday afternoon. Barry then weakened back to a tropical storm as it continued to move onshore. Given Barry's slow movement, heavy rain and flash flooding will be the primary concern with the storm in the lower Mississippi Valley.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend and enjoy the nice weather!