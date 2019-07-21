Excessive heat comes to an end to start the upcoming week but also turning rather stormy

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm in a couple of spots early. Low: 74 MONDAY: Not as hot, but still humid with clouds and some sun; showers and t-storms, some heavy, mainly PM. High: 82 MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy t-storm; watch for flooding. Low: 66

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA UNTIL EARLY TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE LEHIGH VALLEY, BERKS AND CHESTER COUNTIES, THE SOUTHERN POCONOS, THE DELAWARE VALLEY, AND MOST OF NEW JERSEY FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER, LEBANON, AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

We've about made it to the end of this stretch of oppressive heat and humidity. We'll be tracking a cold front slowly crossing the region to start the upcoming week bringing an end to just our 2nd heat wave for most of the season. Sunday featured the final day for a while of high temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees. In fact, many reached the mid to upper 90s for high temperatures with a couple spots to the south right around 100 degrees. Amazingly, no record high temperatures were set but it obviously was still hot enough. The aforementioned cold front started dropping in from our north during the day, and this sparked some spotty shower and t-storm activity mid to late afternoon, however plenty of spots stayed dry.

We'll continue to allow for a spotty shower or t-storm early tonight, and a couple cells could be on the strong side with downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Many locations though should stay dry with any shower and t-storm activity likely fading away after sunset. Skies for the most part will be partly cloudy, and with all the moisture-laden air still present, it will be one more very warm and stuffy overnight with low temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s.

The cold front that dropped in from the north Sunday will hang around into Monday keeping showers and t-storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies. This unsettled and rather cloudy setup will knock high temperatures all the way down into the low 80s, but the humidity will remain high. A spotty shower or t-storm will be possible Monday morning, but it appears the start of the day at least will be rather dry. That looks to change however as we go into Monday afternoon as a wave of low pressure develops along our aforementioned cold front around the northern Chesapeake Bay and tracks northeastward. This will increase the coverage and intensity of showers and t-storms heading into the evening and we'll need to watch for a few storms containing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours leading to flash flooding. Look for widely scattered showers and t-storms to continue into Monday night with torrential downpours leading to flash flooding again being a concern. General amounts of 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected, but localized amounts of 3 or 4 inches are not out of the question. Small creeks and streams as well as low-lying and urban spots will be the most susceptible to flooding.

Our aforementioned cold front will linger into Tuesday keeping mostly cloudy skies around along with a continued opportunity for some rain. The morning will likely feature the best chance for showers and perhaps even a t-storm, but we still think by the afternoon, a good chunk of the area should be drying out with some clearing as our pesky cold front makes its way further east eventually pushing offshore. Those near and east of Interstate 95 however may hang on to scattered showers and t-storms through the afternoon. Tuesday will also likely start humid, but with a northwest breeze kicking up behind the cold front during the afternoon, humidity should finally drop to more comfortable levels. The air temperature will certainly have dropped as we only expect highs to reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, sunny, and pleasant as a large area of surface high pressure across the nation's mid-section builds eastward. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with low humidity. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be much cooler and more comfortable for sleeping dropping as low as the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure looks to stay in control for next weekend keeping our weather dry and sunny with just a little uptick in temperatures and humidity as highs get back to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and lows drop to the mid and upper 60s.

