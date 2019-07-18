Weather Forecast Discussion

Extreme heat and humidity the next three days with heat indices over 100 degrees

T-storms followed by real relief early next week

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog overnight. Low: 71

FRIDAY: Hotter and humid with sun and some clouds; a late-day thunderstorm in spots, mainly north. High: 95 

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy with an evening thunderstorm in spots. Low: 76

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR MOST OF THE AREA FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, LANCASTER, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!


The intense heat may have been put on the back burner today as most of us failed to reach 90 degrees today, except parts of the Delaware Valley points southeast towards the shore. Most of us instead topped out in the mid to upper 80s on a less hot Thursday, but what we lacked in heat we made up for in humidity as a very tropical air mass remained entrenched across the area. With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it was oppressively humid, and the abundant moisture in the air was wrung out in the form of some tropical downpours, partly attributable to the remnant moisture of what was once Hurricane Barry. The heavy and torrential rain did lead to some localized flash flooding across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and southern New Jersey, with 1 to 3 inches of rain falling in a short amount of time and on top of already saturated grounds. 

These showers and storms will continue to slowly drift to the southeast the rest of the day, and should gradually either fizzle or move away by or during the evening hours. For the rest of the night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and an otherwise dry night, with some patchy fog developing in areas that saw some wet weather during the day. It's another sticky summer night with lows once again stuck above 70 degrees.

Then starting Friday, ready or not, here it comes! Blistering heat and miserably high humidity will combine to send heat indices into the triple digits each of the next three days. As a result, excessive heat warnings are up for most of the area from Friday through Sunday to warn of this potentially dangerous heat. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with just the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Friday afternoon or evening, more likely the farther north you travel. Otherwise, the radar should be pretty quiet over the next few days as there won't be any widespread showers or storms to cool you off, at least not until later Sunday and Sunday night as a stronger cold front slides down in our direction from the north. 

So for the next 72 hours, the sweltering heat and humidity is the big weather story, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s each of the next three afternoons. Factor in the high humidity levels and the heat index will climb as hot as 100 to 110 degrees each day. The effects of the intense heat can be cumulative, as a three-day stretch of this level of hot and humid weather can gradually wear down the body's defenses. So be sure to limit your outdoor exposure, drink plenty of fluids, keep pets and those most susceptible to heat like the very young and very old indoors in air conditioning as much as possible, and don't overexert yourself during the upcoming 3-day heat wave. The nights will be oppressively muggy as well with lows in the mid and even upper 70s, which means air conditioners will be working overtime day and night to keep us cool and comfortable.

Once our cold front drops to our south early next week, the heat wave will be broken and relief will gradually filter in. Monday should be our transition day to a more comfortable weather pattern that is ours to enjoy most of next week. Some lingering humidity on Monday will still fuel a few showers and thunderstorms, but starting Tuesday, the good stuff arrives as high pressure builds in. That means more seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s for much of the week with more comfortable humidity levels as well. Tuesday through Thursday should feature some sun-sational mid-summer weather with sunny, dry, and comfy weather, well-deserved after our impending heat wave. 

