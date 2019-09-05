Feeling like early Fall the next several days with a little rain from Dorian Friday

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds, much cooler and less humid. High: 78 TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain late to the southeast. Low: 59 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with some rain and drizzle at times. High: 73 Low: 55

Wednesday was quite warm and humid for this time of the year courtesy of a southwesterly wind flow ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. We saw afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s in many spots with even a few 90-degree readings. While many did stay dry, the aforementioned cold front tracking through later in the afternoon into the evening did spark a few showers and t-storms. There were a few isolated stronger cells with downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps even a little hail, that occurred down across parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey.

A few showers and t-storms lingered before midnight last night east of Interstate 95 and south of Interstate 195 in New Jersey, but eventually all locations were dry as the aforementioned cold front moved off to our south and east. Drier and cooler air building in behind the front helped clear our skies and drop low temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s. You'll definitely notice the cooler air mass settling in as Thursday progresses as afternoon high temperatures will be a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday topping out in the upper 70s. Humidity will be much lower as well. High pressure building in from the Great Lakes will ensure a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. The further north you travel, the more sunshine you'll see. Clouds will thicken up a bit to the south as the outer fringes of Dorian begin to lift north up the coast. Some rain may develop toward the Delaware Valley and especially points southeast towards the shore late tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Overnight low temperatures will be seasonably cool again dropping into the upper 50s.

A question that likely remains on many minds is what sort of impacts will Dorian have on our weather? The answer is not much for most, unless you're right along the immediate coast where it will be rather windy and the wettest. Later tonight through early Friday night will be the window for Dorian's fringe clouds and rains to brush our area. Friday will be a mostly cloudy and brisk day for all with a little light rain and drizzle possible for most, along with a brisk northeast breeze between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour. The northeast breeze and mostly cloudy skies will also make for cool afternoon high temperatures only topping out in the low 70s. South and east of Interstate 95 and especially along the immediate New Jersey and Delaware coastlines, expect some steadier rain and winds gusting between 40 and 45 miles-per-hour, something similar to a garden variety coastal storm in the winter, minus the snow of course. Rough surf and rip currents are also expected at the shore through the start of the weekend.

Before clipping our area with some minimal impacts, Dorian will creep closer to the South then North Carolina coast, either staying just offshore or perhaps making landfall between Myrtle Beach (SC) northeastward to the Outer Banks (NC) later Thursday into early Friday. As of Thursday morning, Dorian is a category 3 major hurricane. It's the coastal Carolinas that may see the biggest impact from Dorian as far as the U.S. mainland is concerned, before Dorian gets picked up by the jet stream and rockets across the Atlantic over the weekend into early next week. The tropical Atlantic remains rather active elsewhere, but there are no imminent threats to the United States outside of Dorian.

Speaking of the weekend, that looks to be quite nice at this time. Dorian will be moving further away from the coast well out to sea allowing skies to turn sunnier which in turn leads to warmer afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday may still be a little breezy, but look for those winds to become much lighter Sunday. A northwest wind flow throughout the weekend will also funnel in plenty of dry air leading to comfortable humidity values. An area of low pressure tracking by south of the Mason Dixon line Monday will increase our clouds a little and perhaps bring a little bit of rain to areas mainly well south of the Lehigh Valley.

Have a great and safe Thursday and enjoy the remainder of the week!