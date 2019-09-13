BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Feeling like fall today as clouds gradually give way to some sunshine

Mostly dry this weekend with warming temperatures

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 05:30 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Much cooler and less humid with clouds breaking for some sunshine. A shower or some drizzle south/west. High: 72

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds and limited sun, becoming warmer and more humid again with a spotty shower or t-storm. High: 78 Low: 64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday was one more very warm and humid day for many, but also somewhat unsettled, as the pre-dawn hours featured a round of showers and t-storms followed by a second round that moved through mid to late afternoon. These storms were sparked by a cold front that tracked from north to south across the region clashing with the very warm and humid air. With the front now pushing to our south and west, a much cooler and less humid air mass is building in to end the week, but the early fall-like feel will be short lived as temperatures climb right back up over the weekend.

Our wind flow overnight shifted around to the northeast delivering the cooler air that was just mentioned. This cooler air helped put a quick stop to t-storms last night, but enough lingering moisture near the cold front to our south and west helped lead to plenty of clouds along with a little light rain or drizzle in spots. Low temperatures last night were also much cooler compared to Wednesday night, dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. This was about 10-12 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday night.

For the second straight week, we'll have a Friday with a fall-like feel, as highs only make it into the low 70s for most of us, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what we sweated to over the past few days. As high pressure over New England tries to build down in our direction, our wind flow will take on an easterly onshore component which helps to lead to the much cooler high temperatures. With plenty of low-level moisture leftover from Thursday night, today will initially start rather cloudy with perhaps even a little rain or drizzle, mainly well south and west of the Lehigh Valley. As the day wears on however, skies will gradually clear. New Jersey will clear out and dry out first, then some clearing should work its way west into eastern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Delaware Valley. Farther west, let's roughly say west of the Northeast Extension (I-476) towards Schuylkill, Berks, and Lancaster counties on west, the clouds may be the most stubborn and the sun will be last to arrive. So expect clouds to gradually mix with some sunshine from east to west today, the opposite direction that clearing normally takes place.

Temperatures and humidity will climb back up Saturday as high pressure over New England moves out to sea while a cold front moves in from our west. A southerly wind flow ahead of that front will help raise our high temperatures back into the upper 70s Saturday. With the cold front approaching from our west, we can expect more clouds than sunshine Saturday, along with the chance for a shower or t-storm certainly later in the afternoon into the nighttime. Coverage of showers and storms doesn't look too great at this time, so we should still see plenty of dry times Saturday. Saturday's cold front will move east and offshore for Sunday allowing high pressure to build overhead. This will bring us a dry day Sunday with early morning clouds breaking for mostly sunny skies and a little less humidity. High temperatures Sunday will continue their climb to the mid 80s.

Things really turn warm again Monday as our wind flow turns back out of the southwest. Humidity will also come back up to somewhat uncomfortable levels with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front moving through may spark a stray shower or t-storm, primarily during the PM hours. Strong high pressure then looks to build in from our north for much of the rest of the week leading to dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine and a return to a northeast and easterly wind flow. This also means our temperatures and humidity drop back off as highs return to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It certainly looks like much of next week will be quite pleasant.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

