Feeling like mid-summer over the next couple of days with a hint of humidity in the air

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and more humid. High: 89 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low: 64 MONDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm, humid and a bit breezy with an afternoon or evening t-storm. High: 89 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Summer is on its last leg, calendar-wise. Weather-wise, quite the opposite!

The Lehigh Valley was just as warm as Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. That's after starting the day in the lower 50s.

The same area of high pressure to the southeast Saturday is in control Sunday, leading to another unseasonably warm and sun-splashed weekend day. But this time around, there will be a hint of humidity in the air later in the afternoon. That's when temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s, perhaps kissing the 90-degree mark in spots. Even the higher elevations of the Poconos will break into the lower and middle 80s for the final day of summer. Some debris cloudiness may try to sneak into eastern Pennsylvania later Sunday afternoon or evening, though most of the time, skies will be mainly clear. That means it's another great night to see the International Space Station flying by from 8:01 to 8:05 Sunday night. Look to the west-northwest as it glides to the northeast at a maximum height of 45-degrees. While you're out there, check out the nearby Big Dipper in the northern sky, and Saturn shining bright in the southwest sky, both visible after sunset and before bedtime.

Monday marks the first day of autumn on the astronomical calendar, though it will still feel like summer with highs in the upper 80s and moderate humidity levels. A cold front will be on the move then allowing clouds to spill in from the west throughout the day, and eventually, a shower and rumble of thunder will develop. The meat of Monday will be dry until the afternoon and evening when some of those welcomed raindrops arrive. So far this September, eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey haven't seen all too much rain. Any shower...especially when it comes on a Monday of all days...is fine by us.

Behind Monday's boundary, a pair of sunny and pleasant days Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s by day and in the 50s by night. A northerly breeze will be more noticeable Tuesday, adding to the fall-like flavor of the day, with low humidity levels both days. Things will warm up again ahead of a weak front Thursday which won't do much more than turns skies cloudier by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s then will be followed by a more comfortable Thursday night in the 50s.

Wishes for a wonderful rest of the weekend!