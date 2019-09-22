Weather Forecast Discussion

Feeling like mid-summer over the next couple of days with a hint of humidity in the air

Showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, late Monday

By:

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 08:15 AM EDT

Feeling like mid-summer over the next couple of days with a hint of humidity in the air

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and more humid. High: 89

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low: 64

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm, humid and a bit breezy with an afternoon or evening t-storm. High: 89 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Summer is on its last leg, calendar-wise. Weather-wise, quite the opposite!

The Lehigh Valley was just as warm as Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. That's after starting the day in the lower 50s.

The same area of high pressure to the southeast Saturday is in control Sunday, leading to another unseasonably warm and sun-splashed weekend day. But this time around, there will be a hint of humidity in the air later in the afternoon. That's when temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s, perhaps kissing the 90-degree mark in spots. Even the higher elevations of the Poconos will break into the lower and middle 80s for the final day of summer. Some debris cloudiness may try to sneak into eastern Pennsylvania later Sunday afternoon or evening, though most of the time, skies will be mainly clear. That means it's another great night to see the International Space Station flying by from 8:01 to 8:05 Sunday night. Look to the west-northwest as it glides to the northeast at a maximum height of 45-degrees. While you're out there, check out the nearby Big Dipper in the northern sky, and Saturn shining bright in the southwest sky, both visible after sunset and before bedtime.

Monday marks the first day of autumn on the astronomical calendar, though it will still feel like summer with highs in the upper 80s and moderate humidity levels. A cold front will be on the move then allowing clouds to spill in from the west throughout the day, and eventually, a shower and rumble of thunder will develop. The meat of Monday will be dry until the afternoon and evening when some of those welcomed raindrops arrive. So far this September, eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey haven't seen all too much rain. Any shower...especially when it comes on a Monday of all days...is fine by us.

Behind Monday's boundary, a pair of sunny and pleasant days Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s by day and in the 50s by night. A northerly breeze will be more noticeable Tuesday, adding to the fall-like flavor of the day, with low humidity levels both days. Things will warm up again ahead of a weak front Thursday which won't do much more than turns skies cloudier by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s then will be followed by a more comfortable Thursday night in the 50s. 

Wishes for a wonderful rest of the weekend!

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:08 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 19°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

03:08 AM

  • SSW 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 84%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 58°F
Average 72°F 50°F
Record 93°F September 23, 1970 35°F September 23, 1947

In case you missed it...

Thomas Cook collapse strands thousands of travelers
Ken Fielding/Wikimedia

Thomas Cook collapse strands thousands of travelers

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

Researchers invent robotic fish
Copyright 2019 CNN

Researchers invent robotic fish

Boston Fed: Co-working spaces could pose risk to US economy
Pexels

Boston Fed: Co-working spaces could pose risk to US economy

India slashes business taxes in a bid to boost growth
Daniel Berehulak /Getty Images

India slashes business taxes in a bid to boost growth

Smog check required for big trucks in California
iStock/tonda

Smog check required for big trucks in California

E-bikes coming to national parks
Copyright 2019 CNN

E-bikes coming to national parks

5 things you may not know as the first day of fall arrives
Michael Maier/CNN iReport

5 things you may not know as the first day of fall arrives

Ancient mosaic found near Sea of Galilee
Copyright 2019 CNN

Ancient mosaic found near Sea of Galilee

Driver of Utah tour bus that crashed was on first trip with company
CNN

Driver of Utah tour bus that crashed was on first trip with company

Officials: Person barricaded in home, Bethlehem Twp. road shut down
69 News

Officials: Person barricaded in home, Bethlehem Twp. road shut down

Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs
Courtesy of Larry Neff

Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs

Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies

Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies

Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk

Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk

Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival

Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival

Botham Jean's mother to face cop who killed her son
Facebook/Botham Shem Jean via CNN, Kaufman County Jail via CNN

Botham Jean's mother to face cop who killed her son

Carl Ruiz, celebrity chef, dies
La Cubana/Instagram via CNN

Carl Ruiz, celebrity chef, dies

Romeo Santos is first Latin artist to headline MetLife Stadium
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Romeo Santos is first Latin artist to headline MetLife Stadium

Unruly passenger forces American Airlines flight to land
Copyright 2019 CNN

Unruly passenger forces American Airlines flight to land