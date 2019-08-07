Gusty thunderstorms through this evening may bring heavy rain, wind, and hail

TONIGHT: A heavy and gusty thunderstorm, mainly early, then some clearing; warm and sticky with patchy fog late. Low: 67 THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, and moderately humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High: 87 THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early, then clearing and becoming more comfortable. Low: 64

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE AREA THROUGH 9PM TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR LOWER BUCKS, LOWER MONTGOMERY, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, NEW CASTLE, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, MERCER, AND HUNTERDON COUNTIES THROUGH 10PM TONIGHT

Hazy sunshine this morning into early this afternoon allowed temperatures to spike into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon, and that heat coupled with plenty of humidity is fueling some strong and gusty thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe thunderstorm watches have been posted for all of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey through this evening, with stronger storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Any thunderstorm, severe or not, can produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours, and some localized flooding is possible in any slow moving storm. 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour may result, with the strongest storms potentially producing up to 3 to 4 inches of rain in a few spots. Flash flood watches continue for much of the Interstate 95 corridor, where the heaviest rain may be most concentrated. While the afternoon into the early evening will be sticky and stormy at times, most of the thunderstorm activity should be moving offshore and weakening by mid-evening, and drier weather awaits for most overnight.

Some clearing should arrive later tonight as a cold front, the trigger for today's convection, slides through the area and then off the coast. The clearing may in turn cause some patchy fog to develop in areas that saw some rain during the day, with a muggy overnight low in the upper 60s for most. Thursday looks mostly dry and quieter, but not entirely so as another cold front approaches from the west late in the day. This front will produce a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Thursday or early Thursday night, but any showers or storms will be less intense and much spottier when compared to Wednesday's widespread coverage. Highs will again climb well into the 80s, with a moderately humid air mass persisting for one final day.

Our next front may be lacking in storminess ahead of it, but what will not be lacking is the abundant sunny, dry, and comfortable weather that follows in its wake. Friday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies as humidity levels lower and the comfier air becomes established. Then high pressure will continue to build in through the weekend and control our weather, providing plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. As an added bonus, the nights look cooler and comfier too, leading to some great early August sleeping weather each and every weekend night. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. However, the moon is not in a cooperative mood, as a nearly full moon will provide plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

Have a great night and get ready for a nice shot of comfort later this week!