Weather Forecast Discussion

Gusty thunderstorms through this evening may bring heavy rain, wind, and hail

Nice shot of comfort and sunshine later this week

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 03:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:22 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A heavy and gusty thunderstorm, mainly early, then some clearing; warm and sticky with patchy fog late. Low: 67

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, and moderately humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT:  A shower or thunderstorm early, then clearing and becoming more comfortable. Low: 64

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE AREA THROUGH 9PM TONIGHT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR LOWER BUCKS, LOWER MONTGOMERY, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, NEW CASTLE, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, MERCER, AND HUNTERDON COUNTIES THROUGH 10PM TONIGHT
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!


 Hazy sunshine this morning into early this afternoon allowed temperatures to spike into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon, and that heat coupled with plenty of humidity is fueling some strong and gusty thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe thunderstorm watches have been posted for all of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey through this evening, with stronger storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Any thunderstorm, severe or not, can produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours, and some localized flooding is possible in any slow moving storm. 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour may result, with the strongest storms potentially producing up to 3 to 4 inches of rain in a few spots. Flash flood watches continue for much of the Interstate 95 corridor, where the heaviest rain may be most concentrated. While the afternoon into the early evening will be sticky and stormy at times, most of the thunderstorm activity should be moving offshore and weakening by mid-evening, and drier weather awaits for most overnight.

Some clearing should arrive later tonight as a cold front, the trigger for today's convection, slides through the area and then off the coast. The clearing may in turn cause some patchy fog to develop in areas that saw some rain during the day, with a muggy overnight low in the upper 60s for most. Thursday looks mostly dry and quieter, but not entirely so as another cold front approaches from the west late in the day. This front will produce a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Thursday or early Thursday night, but any showers or storms will be less intense and much spottier when compared to Wednesday's widespread coverage. Highs will again climb well into the 80s, with a moderately humid air mass persisting for one final day.

Our next front may be lacking in storminess ahead of it, but what will not be lacking is the abundant sunny, dry, and comfortable weather that follows in its wake. Friday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies as humidity levels lower and the comfier air becomes established. Then high pressure will continue to build in through the weekend and control our weather, providing plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. As an added bonus, the nights look cooler and comfier too, leading to some great early August sleeping weather each and every weekend night. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. However, the moon is not in a cooperative mood, as a nearly full moon will provide plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing. 

Have a great night and get ready for a nice shot of comfort later this week!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:05 PM

  • SW 8 mph
  • 21°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:05 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 67°F
Average 84°F 62°F
Record 98°F August 07, 1924 49°F August 07, 1964

In case you missed it...

Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
69 News

Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

L Brands CEO accuses Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating money
Copyright 2019 CNN

L Brands CEO accuses Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating money

US government warns of Iranian threats to commercial shipping
Copyright 2019 CNN

US government warns of Iranian threats to commercial shipping

Actor Danny Trejo saves trapped baby from overturned car
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actor Danny Trejo saves trapped baby from overturned car

El Paso suspect's mother called police concerned about gun
Getty Images

El Paso suspect's mother called police concerned about gun

Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother

Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
69 News and ANIZDA

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence

Health Beat: Targeting ALK Positive Lung Cancer: Bruce's Story

Health Beat: Targeting ALK Positive Lung Cancer: Bruce's Story

A hungry kid called 911, so officers brought him a pizza
Sanford Police Department

A hungry kid called 911, so officers brought him a pizza

Equinox owner's plans to host Trump fundraiser bring calls for boycott
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Equinox owner's plans to host Trump fundraiser bring calls for boycott

Pennsylvania Purple Heart Day seeks to promote greater awareness of medal's significance

Pennsylvania Purple Heart Day seeks to promote greater awareness of medal's significance

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
69 News

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest

FedEx will no longer offer ground delivery to Amazon
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FedEx will no longer offer ground delivery to Amazon

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value

Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value

Family: Hearts

Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting

The whole building shook

The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest