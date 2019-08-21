Gusty thunderstorms through this evening then one more hot and humid day on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with an evening shower or heavy, gusty thunderstorm. Low: 70 THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. High: 90 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around. Low: 64

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH 10PM WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR THROUGH 8PM WEDNESDAY EVENING

Wednesday was another day that featured plenty of heat and humidity with highs again close to 90 degrees for many, as clouds and thunderstorms bubbled up as expected by mid-afternoon. The high humidity still has us sweating to heat indices well into the 90s this afternoon, at least before any thunderstorms move through and briefly cool you off. Since the hot and humid air provides plenty of fuel to fire up some strong thunderstorms, a severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for much of the area through later this evening. While not everyone will see some severe storms, the potential is certainly there for the strongest storms that do develop to produce some damaging wind gusts and large hail, and any thunderstorm can deliver some frequent lightning and heavy downpours. The window for severe storms is mid to late afternoon through Pennsylvania and North Jersey and late afternoon and early evening towards the Interstate 95 corridor on south and east. Once the storms weaken or move away later this evening, the rest of the night looks partly cloudy and like every other night this week, warm and muggy with overnight lows again around 70 degrees.

We'll have one more hot and humid day to sweat through on Thursday, which like the past few days will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs within a degree or two either side of 90°, and a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. There is still a risk for a few strong and gusty thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front approaches and slowly slides southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This front will provide a dramatic change in our temperatures and humidity levels starting Friday, but may slow down just enough to keep some extra clouds and the threat of a few showers point south towards far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey on Friday.

After highs around 90 degrees for five straight days from Sunday through Thursday, we may see a four-day stretch with highs not even making it to 80 degrees from Friday through next Monday. That's sharply cooler compared to where we've been, but not all that far from where we "should" be in late August, as our average high for this time of year is actually just above 80 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine from Friday through the weekend as high pressure well to our north over eastern Canada tries its best to press down and keep us cool and dry with refreshingly lower humidity levels.

But given the position of that high and the clockwise flow around it, our winds will have an easterly component to them through the weekend. Easterly winds of course come off the Atlantic, and could bring some low clouds at times, especially closer to the coast. That's why we'll word the forecast as partly sunny as there will be intervals of clouds and sun, but most of the time should remain dry. Given the cooler and less humid air, no thunderstorms are expected from Friday through Monday. However, a shower or two could pop up, especially point south on Friday and then perhaps points north and east on Sunday. The nights will be cool as well, and in the 50s to low 60s through early next week.

Warmer and more humid air will likely make a return later next week as highs climb through the 80s leading up to the start of Labor Day weekend next Friday. However, no more 90-degree heat is expected for a while, after tomorrow that is.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!