Hazy, hot, & humid for the first half of the week with a few storms possible

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early; patchy fog and low clouds late. Low: 72 MONDAY: Very hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a PM shower or t-storm. High: 94 MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early; patchy fog and low clouds late. Low: 73

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CHESTER, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LOWER BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES

Sunday was very similar to Saturday in that several spots started the morning with low clouds and fog, and even some isolated showers and storms, but by late morning, the low clouds and fog mixed out giving way to decent sunshine. We were then dry for a while from the late morning into the early afternoon, but as we progressed later into the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbled up. A stalled front along the Eastern Seaboard combined with upper level energy moving from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York and a rather unstable atmosphere due to the heat and humidity helped to fuel these storms. A few storms contained hail, strong winds, and torrential downpours. Even if you stayed dry, the heat and humidity still provided discomfort for outdoor activities as afternoon high temperatures reached the low 90s with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s due to dew points in the low and mid 70s.

Any storms tonight will likely occur early as a result of any lingering activity from the afternoon hours. A few of these storms will continue to have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential downpours that may lead to flooding. There will also be another area of thunderstorms moving eastward from the Ohio Valley tonight. With these storms likely not moving into western Pennsylvania until after midnight however, and the upper level support lifting well to the north, the storms should fizzle long before getting to the heart of our area. It will once again be another warm and muggy overnight with low temperatures not getting below 70 degrees in many spots and partly cloudy skies. Also, similar to the last few nights, patchy fog and low clouds will develop late due to the very moist air mass in place. This is something that is expected to continue the next several nights as this very moist air mass stays with us through the middle of the week ahead.

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the forecast period, as winds turn more west-southwesterly. This will cause downsloping off of the Appalachian Mountains, further warming the air. With afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points still in the low to mid 70s, it will feel like it is at or above 100 degrees during the peak heating hours. It is possible that records may fall on Monday as well. Yet again, a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, mainly during the afternoon and early evening, as a cold front approaches from the north and west. This cold front will drape itself across northern Pennsylvania on Tuesday keeping much of our region south of the boundary in a hot, humid, and unstable environment. With a piece of energy tracking along the front, more showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening with slightly greater coverage compared to Sunday and Monday. With slightly more in the way of clouds, temperatures may be a degree or two lower than Monday, but it will still be an uncomfortable day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a more significant change will begin to take place as a strong cold front approaches from the north and west. Wednesday will still be a hot and humid day, especially since the morning and early afternoon will feature sunshine. Clouds will gradually be on the increase during the afternoon Wednesday leading to temperatures slightly lower than Tuesday, but still topping out around 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s. The cold front plowing into the hot and humid air mass will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe.

Wednesday's cold front will slowly move south and east on Thursday. With the proximity of the front, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, especially from Interstate 95 and points east. By Thursday afternoon, dew points should lower and high temperatures will also fall back into the mid 80s. By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build overhead leading to dry days with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will drop into the 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be near normal topping out in the low to mid 80s for highs and dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s for lows, making for a couple of pleasant late summer days. High pressure will move offshore next Sunday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but with winds changing to the south, high temperatures will climb a little higher through the mid 80s, and dew points will climb back through the 60s making things feel a tad more humid.

Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!